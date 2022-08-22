Helping the elderly is a rewarding career Advertising Feature

Wages, workmates and the working environment are the "three Ws" to describe what a person would ideally consider when looking for a job.



Regardless of the industry, as long as these factors are met, there's a higher chance of employee satisfaction, to be inspired to work smarter and stay in an organisation.

During the peak of COVID outbreak, several businesses were affected by government restrictions due to the impact of lockdown, causing some workers to be out of work, which is an exemption for the healthcare sector, particularly the aged care industry.

Working in aged care would be ideal for anyone who is looking for a career in an organisation which is stable and will never go bust.



With the number and proportion of older people in the population increasing, this means getting jobs can be easy and more job opportunities will be available in the future to meet the aged care service needs.

Though daily task may be challenging for some, it's completely rewarding knowing you are doing a job that genuinely makes a difference.



Spending time with the elderly helps you develop a new appreciation of life and family. Learning through their words of wisdom can be inspiring and by just being part of their life in residential homes, it can be the most satisfying experience.

United Protestant Association of NSW has employed more than 1200 skilled staff members to meet the individual care needs of consumers throughout NSW, offering a wide range of services in seven regions including residential care, retirement villages, nursing homes, home care services and serviced units.

To cater to the elderly community of Western Region of NSW, Bracken House in Dubbo and Yeoval Aged Care facilities were established for residential care as well as purpose-built Oxley Retirement Village and Home Care and nursing services that are both co-located in Dubbo.