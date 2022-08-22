They may have not gotten the win but Mick Daly believes there was plenty to like about the Dubbo Demons' performance against Bathurst Bushrangers on Saturday.
In their final game before the finals, the Demons hit the road to take on the Bushrangers and it was the home side who came away with a 16.16.112 to 6.3.39 win to remain undefeated through the Tier 1 AFL Central West regular season.
Advertisement
The loss for the Demons means they now will face the Bathurst Giants for a spot in the grand final, with the winners to take on the Bushrangers.
A former coach of the Demons himself, Daly thought the score didn't exactly reflect the game.
"We did pretty well really, I think we won the first couple of clearances and were like 'here we go'," he said.
"I think the midfield did real good, they toiled away all day and if we get a bit more polish with 'Byrnesy' (Tom Byrnes) getting that one under belt then it's going to be good going into the finals."
The Demons opted to rest a few of their players who were carrying injuries and Daly had nothing but praise for the member of the squad who stepped up.
"We went into that game not expecting anything really, we tried to win the game but we thought we'd see what happens," he said.
"Everyone left the field with their heads help up after that game, with a good portion having to really push to get from Parkes to Bathurst on time.
"We didn't focus on that, we had the team there for the day and we expected to have a crack.
"It wasn't like we were complaining about the blokes we didn't have. Everyone's effort was there, it was hectic."
READ ALSO:
Half of the Demons' squad for Saturday's match were playing their second fixture of the day after playing the Tier 2 minor semi-final against Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels.
Unfortunately for the Demons, they lost all three games to the Bushrangers including the Women's match but Daly said the club is full of great people as shown on the weekend.
"As it was we started the game late, so it was good that Bathurst said they would wait because it's a pretty big ask," he said.
"It is a pretty good look for the club and it's culture, blokes were willing to travel from Parkes immediately after the game.
"Not even sit down and think about what just happened, they had just lost a final and were knocked out but they just jumped in a car to come to Bathurst.
"It speaks pretty much volumes as a club culture-wise, that's what you want."
Advertisement
The Demons' match against the Giants this weekend will be at yet to be announced ground and Daly is confident the team can get the job done.
"It's going to be really tough, I know that if we put our best foot forward then we've got them," he said.
"But it's all about trying to figure out which one is our best foot.
"We've got the line up and the hunger, all the ingredients for us.
"We've got eight or so blokes who are in the top tier of our side coming back."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.