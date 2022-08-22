Daily Liberal

Dubbo Demons were defeated by Bathurst Bushrangers in their AFL Central West match

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 22 2022 - 6:17am, first published 4:30am
Nathan Carroll kicked a goal for Dubbo in their loss to the Bathurst Bushrangers on Saturday. Picture: Amy McIntyre

They may have not gotten the win but Mick Daly believes there was plenty to like about the Dubbo Demons' performance against Bathurst Bushrangers on Saturday.

