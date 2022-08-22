SIDELINE EYE: All the photos and results from the weekend's sporting action

RUGBY LEAGUE
Peter McDonald Premiership
WEEK 2 ELIMINATION SEMI-FINALS
MUDGEE DRAGONS 28 (Jack Littlejohn 2, Casey Burgess, Corin Smith tries; Lee Hicks 4 conversions; Hicks 2 penalty goals) defeated BATHURST PANTHERS 16 (Keelan Bresac, Joey Bugg, Aidan Ryan tries; Josh Rivett 2 conversions)
ORANGE CYMS 32 (Cooper Monk 2, Ethan Bereyne 2, Daniel Mortimer, Marcel Ikinofo tries; Patrick Williams 4 goals) defeated PARKES SPACEMEN 16 (Sam Dwyer, Timoci Dabea, Eroni Turagata tries; Chad Porter 2 goals)
Western Under 18s
WEEK 2 ELIMINATION SEMI-FINALS
ST PAT'S 22 (Ryan Small, Aiden Stait, Jed O'Neill, Clayton Chatfield tries; Will Poole 3 goals) defeated COWRA MAGPIES 16 (Jacob Haeata, Jayden Williams, Sam Kelly tries; Mikey McNamara 2 goals)
NYNGAN TIGERS 22 defeated FORBES MAGPIES 12
Group 11
Reserve Grade
PRELIMINARY FINALS
Dubbo CYMS 46 defeated Forbes Magpies 8
League Tag
PRELIMINARY FINALS
Macquarie Raidettes 28 defeated Parkes Spacecats 14
Castlereagh League
League Tag
Narromine 48 (Emily Edwards 3, Beth Clarke 2, Bradey Leach, Lily Spackman, Jannalie Dwyer, Lucy Dawson, Alexis Everett tries, Spackman 6 goals) defeated Cobar 10 ( Brianna Watson, Jezebel Hitchins tries, Watson goal)
Gilgandra 17 (Shian Chatfield 2, Mab Fuller tries, Chatfield 2 goals and field goal) defeated Coonamble 10 (Tori Canham, Hannah Towns tries, Canhamgoal)
Baradine 20 (Ashanti Pennell, Zali Hyde, Hayley Andrews, Holly Woodham, Jorja Carey tries) defeated Binnaway 4 (Hailee Watts try).
Competition Ladder
Baradine 47 (+256), Dunedoo 43 (+176), Narromine 43 (+130), Gilgandra 41 (+25), Coonamble 39 (+43), Gulgong 35 (+18), Cobar 28 (-282), Binnaway 25 (-306).
Reserve Grade
Narromine 16 (Jordan Fleming, Isaac Thompson, Ryan Richardson tries, Jack Powell 2 goals) drew with Gulgong 16 (Koby Thurston, Anthony Furney, Jordan McGregor tries, Brad James 2 goals)
Binnaway 22 (Craig Harris 2, Tyrell Walker, Jay Magann tries, Magann 3 goals)defeated Gilgandra 14 (Adam Hazelton 2, Kaleb Sutherland tries, Shane Ritchie goal).
Competition Ladder
Binnaway 6 (+38), Narromine 5 (+2), Gulgong 3 (-30), Gilgandra 2 (-10).
First Grade
Narromine 26 (Linton Shaw 2, Doug Potter 2, Washie Itoya tries, Janus Walford 3 goals) defeated Cobar 22 (Ashley Davies 2, Zane Taylor, Loma Atuau tries, Tom Platter 3 goals)
Gilgandra 24 (David Smith2, Anthony Harris, Hayden Smith tries, Davisd Smith 4 goals) defeated Coonamble 12 (Tyrell Kennedy, Daniel Sangster tries, Mitch Nalder 2 goals)
Competition ladder
Narromine 45 (+126), Gilgandra 45 (+34), Cobar 44 (+241), Gulgong 40 (+110), Dunedoo 38 (- 138), Coonamble 36 (+10), Baradine 25 (-369).
RUGBY UNION
Blowes Cup
First Grade
Major semi-final
BATHURST BULLDOGS 21 (Alex Weal, Brad Glasson, Lamarn Ma'a tries; Kurt Weekes 3 conversions) defeated COWRA EAGLES 20 (Navitalai Bola, Will Cummins tries; Noah Ryan 2 conversions; Noah Ryan 2 penalties)
Minor semi-final
ORANGE EMUS 20 (Charlie Henley 2, Sam Greatbatch tries; Nigel Staniforth conversion; Angus Roberts penalty) defeated DUBBO KANGAROOS 15 (Tim Beach, Sam Hunt tries; Josh Bass goals; Bass conversions)
Second Grade
Major semi-final
BATHURST BULLDOGS 36 (Josh Corby, Phil Tonkin, Sam Macpherson, Joe Kermode, Scott Johnston tries; Josh Weekes 4 conversions; Josh Weekes penalty) defeated ORANGE EMUS 17 (Mitchell Weekes, George Jackson, Angus Cudmore tries; George Jackson conversion)
Minor semi-final
DUBBO KANGAROOS 29 (Dayne Hawke 2, Josh Lees, unnamed scorer tries; Hawke 3 conversions; Hawke penalty) defeated FORBES PLATYPI 24 (Rhys Graham, Josh Morrison, Tom Maguire, unnamed scorer tries; Maguire 2 conversions)
Third Grade
Major semi-final
DUBBO KANGAROOS 15 (Kain Simpson, unlisted scorer tries; Connor Watts conversion; Ryan Johnston penalty) defeated ORANGE EMUS 12 (Levi Russell, Patrick Blackwell tries; Hugh Britton conversion)
Minor semi-final
BATHURST BULLDOGS 25 defeated ORANGE CITY 17
Colts
Major semi-final
DUBBO KANGAROOS 9 defeated MUDGEE WOMBATS 7
Minor semi-final
ORANGE EMUS 14 defeated ORANGE CITY 5
New Holland Cup
First Grade
Preliminary final
PARKES BOARS 37 (Tupou Vereti 3, Toby Baigent, Seremaia Tuinoda, Semi Rokodinono tries; Jacob Hardie, Rokodinono conversions) defeated DUBBO RHINOS 33 (Lachie O'Malley, Nick Barton, Dale Smith tries; Kieran Hill 3 conversions; Hill 4 penalties)
Second Grade
Preliminary finalDUBBO RHINOS defeated NARROMINE GORILLAS
Ferguson Cup
Major semi-final
DUBBO ROOLETTES 17 (Alahna Ryan 2, Lillyann Mason-Spice tries; Madeline Piccoloe 2 conversions) defeated BATHURST BULLDOGS 3 (Sarah Coleman penalty)
Minor semi-final
FORBES PLATYPI 47 (Kirby Maslin 2, Georgie Coote 2, Amy Townsend, Courtney Hodge, unlisted scorer tries; Jess Ruge 4, Maslin 2 conversions) defeated ORANGE EMUS 7 (Davina Wright try; unlisted player conversion)
AUSTRALIAN RULES
Tier 1
Bathurst Bushrangers Tier 1 5.5 6.8 12.14 16.16 (112)
Dubbo Demons Tier 1 1.0 4.1 4.1 6.3 (39)
GOALS: Bathurst Bushrangers Tier 1: K.McMahon 4, H.Templeton 3, J.Smith 3, A.James 2, J.Price 1, N.Smith 1, J.Connellan 1, M.Archer 1; Dubbo Demons Tier 1: J.Hedger 2, J.Anasis 2, A.Boog 1, N.Carroll 1
Tier 2
Parkes Panthers Tier 2 3.0 3.1 5.4 6.5 (41)
Cowra Blues Tier 2 0.1 1.1 2.1 3.1 (19)
GOALS: Parkes Panthers Tier 2: M.Simmonds 2, M.Stubberfield 1, J.Ralph 1, L.Bolt 1, M.Bruce 1; Cowra Blues Tier 2: N.Worth 3
Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels Tier 2 3.1 5.3 6.6 9.7 (61)
Dubbo Demons Tier 2 1.1 1.3 1.3 1.3 (9)
GOALS: Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels Tier 2: G.Tapping 5, N.Fogo 1, S.Jablonskis 1, A.Sparks 1, R.Belmonte 1; Dubbo Demons Tier 2: A.Pearson 1
Women
Bathurst Bushrangers Women - - - - (19)
Dubbo Demons Women - - - - (15)
GOALS: Bathurst Bushrangers Women: A.Evans 2, A.Dunlop 1; Dubbo Demons Women: K.Jones 1, L.Bassett 1
FOOTBALL
Western Premier League
MIDWEEK CATCH-UP (WEDNESDAY, ROUND 12)
ORANA SPURS 2 (Jake Ferguson, Jake Settree) defeated MACQUARIE UNITED 1 (Blake Smith)
MIDWEEK CATCH-UP (WEDNESDAY, ROUND 19)
PANORAMA 4 (Jaiden Culbert 3, Dylan White) defeated ORANGE CYMS 0
ORANGE WARATAHS 2 (Hugh Thornhill, own goal) defeated DUBBO BULLS 1 (Alex Richardson-Bell)
ROUND 20
BARNSTONEWORTH UNITED 2 (Dylan Halls, Kenny McCall) defeated MUDGEE WOLVES 0
ORANA SPURS 3 (Bailey McCabe, Justin Pickering, Harrison Rochford) defeated BATHURST '75 2 (Agieg Aluk, Thomas Rooke)
PARKES COBRAS 6 (Lachlan Hando 3, Quinn Hennock 2, Alec Bateson) defeated ORANGE CYMS 2 (Bradley Millar 2)
DUBBO BULLS 6 (Gareth Williams 3, Brody Austin, James Leonard, Kobe Rapley) defeated LITHGOW WORKMEN'S 2 (Jordan Fordham, Kade Inwood)
ORANGE WARATAHS 2 (Guy Burgess, Bastien Fougerolle) defeated PANORAMA 1 (Matthew Hobby)
# Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Orange Waratahs 19 14 2 3 63 17 +46 44
2 Panorama 18 12 2 4 43 20 +23 38
3 Barnstoneworth United 19 10 6 3 45 22 +23 36
4 Bathurst '75 18 9 6 3 51 32 +19 33
5 Dubbo Bulls 18 10 2 6 48 35 +13 32
6 Orana Spurs 19 9 5 5 37 34 +3 32
7 Parkes Cobras 19 9 4 6 51 44 +7 31
8 Mudgee Wolves 18 4 4 10 24 43 -19 16
9 Lithgow Workmen's 19 4 1 14 27 49 -22 13
10 Orange CYMS 19 2 3 14 14 64 -50 9
11 Macquarie United 18 1 1 16 18 61 -43 4
BRIDGE
Wednesday 17th August -
1st North/South - Elaine Turner and Wayne Turner
2nd North/South - Helen Lander and David Lander
1st East/West - Sanjay Sinha and Neville Nott
2nd East/West - Pat Ryan and Margaret Redden
Saturday, 20th August -
1st North/South - Jane North and Peter Perry
2nd North/South - Phyllis Logan and Peter Tarlinton
Equal 1st East/West -
Judy Knight and Shirley Frost
Nancy Peacocke and Pam Harvey
3rd East/West - Denise Gough and Libby Lambell
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
