Orana Spurs defeated Bathurst 75 3-2 to keep their Western Premier League finals hopes alive

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 22 2022 - 2:35am, first published 2:30am
Orana Spurs have kept their finals hopes alive after a comeback 3-2 win over Bathurst 75 on Saturday.

