Orana Spurs have kept their finals hopes alive after a comeback 3-2 win over Bathurst 75 on Saturday.
Meeting the second last round of the Western Premier League (WPL), Ben Manson's Orana Spurs side overcame a poor start to the second half to finish with the win and there is no denying it was an important one.
Spurs' win keeps them in sixth place on the ladder by a single point and their finals fate will be decided this weekend in the final round of the competition.
But for Manson, he was impressed with how his side handled Bathurst's star-studded line up in the win.
"That was probably the hardest game we've played all year," he said.
"I was just really impressed with the boys, we were up 1-0 at half time then they scored a couple of quick goals all of a sudden we were down 2-1.
"But the boys didn't give up and ended up coming back to win.
"It was a real back and forth game, it was awesome."
Bailey McCabe, Justin Pickering and Harrison Rochford all found the back of the net for Spurs in the win, a victory Manson knows was crucial for his side.
"We all know they are one of the strongest teams, just from seeing how well they were playing against us," he said.
"We had a lot more to lose, we want to make the top six and they are already in the top six.
"Now it's going to come down to the last game, we can still fall outside the top six."
The Spurs coach found it tough to single out one player who stood up but managed to rattle off a few names of people he thought were brilliant.
"(Justin) Pickering was awesome, Bailey (Delaney) kept us in the game with some of his saves," he said.
"Connor McDonald is so underrated, he is one of the best defenders in the competition.
"Harrison Rochford hasn't played for a while because he has been away working but he put in a great performance.
"It was a proper team effort, everyone stepped up and it's good to see there wasn't one stand-out player."
Looking ahead, Spurs will face Panorama FC this weekend and a win would seal a finals spot for the side but a loss would mean they have to wait for results from Parkes' match against Orange Waratahs.
With it all on the line in the final match, Manson believes it is a good thing Spurs have their fate in their own hands.
"If we get the three points then we know that's it and we've made it through to the finals," he said.
"We believe we can, we've won six of the last seven games.
"It's nice to start to put it together towards the end of the season."
After leading the competition in 2021 when COVID-19 hit, Spurs started this season slowly but their coach believes the side could be dangerous should they make the finals series.
"We are starting to play amazing football and if we do get into the finals then there is no reason why we can't go onto win it," he said.
"The heart that the boys have shown after having such a bad start to the season and feeling a bit broken after last year.
"It's good to see the boys forget about last year and put in a lot of hard work."
Dubbo Bulls won their match against Lithgow 6-2 with Gareth Williams the start after the forward scored yet another hat-trick.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
