BATHURST Panthers' bid for a third straight top grade title was brought to an end on Sunday afternoon when the Mudgee Dragons gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about in a 28-16 Peter McDonald Premiership semi-final victory at Glen Willow Stadium.
Just as they did in their two meetings during the regular season the Dragons once again had the Panthers' measure, this time getting the job done on the back of strong first half.
Advertisement
Dragons ran out to a 26-6 advantage at the break and while the Panthers clawed some ground back over a scrappy second half's play from both teams Mudgee's better start proved the difference.
Mudgee captain Jack Littlejohn, who led the way with two tries, said the opening half of football is what his side will need to replicate if they're to go the distance this finals series.
"I thought our first half was unreal. The second half was pretty scrappy. There were a lot of penalties, and we gave them a few repeat sets off that," he said.
"It's probably not good enough in a finals game to be giving away that many penalties so we'll have to be better next week against CYMS.
"In years gone by Panthers have been the dominant team in the Group 10 side of things so to get them three times this year is a great feat for us. That was a real tough game of footy for us."
With a sharper start and less errors Panthers coach Jake Betts said his side could have offered up a stronger challenge.
"We spoke about tightening up the ruck and controlling Jack Beasley but that's easier said than done," he said.
"They just killed us up the middle. We probably came out a little flat and we just weren't winning the ruck and that really showed during the first half.
"I thought we turned things around a little bit in the second half and there were a few opportunities we didn't capitalise on but well done to Mudgee. They played well."
The opening minutes saw the Dragons come out firing.
The hosts earned a repeat set and forced a line drop out to earn another shot at the Panthers before Casey Burgess was given far too much space to dive across next to the uprights.
Lee Hicks added the extras.
Panthers centre Keelan Bresac made a quick impact in his return from injury when his outstretched arm found the Mudgee try line in 11th minute, with Josh Rivett's conversion making it 6-all.
The 15th minute delivered what could be seen as a turning point for the first half.
A penalty had brought the Panthers right up to the Dragons' try line but an ineffective kick saw Mudgee fullback Nathan Orr scoop up the ball and go for a run into their opponents' half.
Dragons centre Corin Smith would make sure that effort didn't go unrewarded when he shrugged away several defenders to score his side's second try of the day.
After a series of Panthers errors Littlejohn provided more pain for the visitors when he dummy gave him just enough space to find the try line, making it 18-6
Advertisement
Another missed chance for the Panthers came on the half hour mark when a Jed Betts line break saw him reach the Dragons' 10m line before he tried to make a tough offload to Rivett, who was in support, but the pass trickled into Mudgee hands.
Then, just two minutes later, Dragons were in again through Littlejohn.
Hicks struck a penalty goal two minutes before half-time to push the lead beyond three converted tries at the break.
READ ALSO:
The half-time break appeared to have made both sides rustier instead of sharper when they returned to the Glen Willow turf.
Advertisement
Panthers failed to complete their first three sets of the half but the Dragons weren't firing in attack and couldn't threaten the visitors' try line.
After 16 minutes of scrappy second half football Panthers were able to find their second try of the match through Joey Bugg.
Panthers' Aiden Ryan then found the try line with 15 minutes to go to make it 26-16, and the pressure was turned up just a little bit on a Dragons side who were still struggling to find their rhythm and discipline.
Dragons' only points of the half came through another Hicks penalty goal in the 69th minute, which helped to calm things down.
Littlejohn thought he had found his hat trick in the closing minutes of the game but play was called back for a shepherd.
But while his hat trick might have been denied, and his team failed to find a second half try, Littlejohn still had plenty to smile about as the full-time siren sounded.
Advertisement
Dragons will now go on to face Dubbo CYMS in the preliminary final while the other match will see Forbes Magpies host Orange CYMS..
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.