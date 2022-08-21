The Penrith Panthers' run of dominance is still rolling on after the club wrapped up the NRL Minor Premiership on Thursday night.
Penrith were too good for South Sydney 26-22 in their match as Isaah Yeo's men wrapped up the JJ Giltinan Shield with two weeks remaining in the competition.
Without Jarome Luai, Nathan Cleary and James Fisher-Harris, the Panthers were too good for Souths in what was a physical performance from Penrith.
Following the match, coach Ivan Cleary said his side were happy to wrap up first position on the ladder with a fortnight remaining before finals.
"We are really happy and very satisfied as well," he said.
"It's the second time in three years and we were tied with the (Melbourne) Storm last year as well.
"It's been a tremendous period for our club, I can't wrap the staff or boys enough, it's been the consistency we've played with."
After winning the premiership in 2021, Cleary knows the minor premiership will mean nothing if the side can't go all the way in the finals series.
"That being said when we start the finals in two weeks time it's not going to mean much and a whole new competition is going to start," he said.
"I think some of the understanding we've got from playing in games over the last three years and the games these guys have played together will help us when the pressure comes on."
A late try to Liam Martin sealed the win for Penrith with just under two minutes remaining and Yeo thought his side may have ruined their chance to win the match via a field goal with the scores tied at 22-all.
"I'm not going to be the one kicking it but I thought we could've gone on one of the plays before," he said.
"We ended up shifting then I thought we may have blown our chance but it was incredibly smart from Api (Koroisau).
"Obviously everyone thought we going back to the centre for a field goal shot then he darted down the short side to put 'Marto' (Liam Martin) over.
"We very happy for 'Marto', he bombed a few tries but got one in the end."
Penrith will face the New Zealand Warriors and North Queensland Cowboys over the next two weeks before the finals.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
