Mitchell and Desiree Kearney who operate as an owner-trainer partnership at Hawkesbury, crossed the mountains and travelled west to win the Collie Hotel-Collie Cup on Saturday with Lady Shenanigans.
The $17,000 Cup over 1280 metres attracted an outstanding field and before a very good crowd, featured a thrilling finish.
Makube led to the home turn but was challenged by Moetta and Lady Shenanigans with Foreign Brother and Denace the nearest pursuers in the 12 horse race.
After a stride for stride battle down the straight, Lady Shananigans (Ben Osmond, $5) won by a nose from Moetta (Jake Barrett, $4.20) with Foreign Brother (Matthew Palmer, $5.50) holding on for third from the fast finishing Lady Riz.
Twenty three year old apprentice Ben Osmond who won his first race on Lilly's Lolly at Gulgong in June 2021, has now ridden thirteen winners.
Local apprentice Zara Lewis landed a winning double, Fox Spirit for Gilgandra trainer Bryan Dixon and the Geoff O'Brien, Quirindi trained Diamonds Galore.
Fox Spirit ($11) led throughout to win by two lengths from Blue Collar Boy (Vad Bolozhinskyi, $6) and Untamed Mistress (Anna Roper, $8) in the Roaches Contracting/Steve Carroll 50th Benchmark 50 Handicap.
Given a nice run on the inside, Diamonds Galore (Lewis, $6.50) held off Casan Geal (Roper, $6.50) and Cheval De Frise (Chelsea Ings, $5.50) in the 800 metres Cam & Dorothy Carmichael Memorial Benchmark 50 Handicap.
Geoff O'Brien also trains Tandem (Bolozhinskyi, $5.50) winner of the 1000 metres Keith Kilby Memorial & Central West Poultry Maiden Plate.
Bolozhinskyi has only recently resumed his career after a lengthy time off recovering from injury.
Miss Twenty Two after recent wins at Carinda and Parkes was an impressive winner of the 1600 metres Mick & Margaret Brophy Memorial Benchmark 50 Handicap for Dubbo trainer Dar Lunn.
Very well ridden by Dubbo apprentice Barrett, Miss Twenty Two ($3.60) from an outside barrier was near last early before steadily making ground on the leaders.
Dashing past the front runner Sizzling Star when turned for home, Miss Twenty Two powered away to score by three lengths from Harry And The Duke (Brooke Stower, $20) and Scriba (Bolozhinskyi, $20).
Bob Howe has several veteran gallopers in his stable and they continue to race well for the Rylstone trainer.
Ten year old Northern Conqueror (Ken Dunbar, $9) took the lead in the straight and fought on gamely to defeat Boom Queen (Julia Presits, $8) and Renzulli (Lewis, $9.50) in the 1100 metres Bob & Clare Coxedge & Western Farm Machinery Benchmark 50 Handicap.
Gosford trainer Tony Newing has a good strike rate when he visits the central west and he won the 1200 metres Rohr's Timber & Hardware/Happy Birthday Suzanne Maiden Handicap with the $4.40 favourite Tonquani ridden by apprentice Roper.
