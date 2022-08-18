There's nothing quite like a home semi-final and Orange Emus are employing any means necessary to ensure Endeavour Oval is ready to go on Sunday.
Emus are scheduled to host their minor semi-final against Dubbo Roos at their home ground but a deluge of rain and hail has left the ground water-logged.
Advertisement
The oval was a mud pit for their final regular season round clash against Cowra Eagles so in attempt to play at home, Emus have used their initiative.
"We've been lucky enough to get a helicopter here to try and dry the fields out so we can get them ... potentially ready for Sunday," first grade co-captain Nigel Staniforth said.
"All being permitted, through council authority and being controlled properly ... we're doing our best to host and if we can't host because of too much rain tomorrow so be it but we'll put our best foot forward.
"Being an independent run club we don't have council looking after our field and hosting a semi-final is a financial win for our season if we do it."
For Sunday's Central West Rugby finals, Endeavour Oval is set to host five matches with Emus and Orange City playing off in a Colts derby.
The women's game will be between Forbes and Emus while City and Bathurst Bulldogs are in thirds.
Second grade is between Dubbo Roos and Forbes Platypi while Emus also play Roos in an elimination semi-final.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.