Centre Bounce: AFL Central West junior and tier two finals arrive

THEY'VE put in the hard yards to get to this point but what do teams still have left in the tank?
That's the question for the AFL Central West junior and men's tier two teams, who start their finals campaigns this Saturday.
Advertisement
We also have an exciting final regular season round to play for the men's and women's senior teams, where the finishing order is still yet to be determined.
Here's what you need to know ahead of this Saturday and Sunday's play...
THERE'S still one more day of AFL Central West senior men's tier one and women's games to play this Saturday but it's crunch time for all junior grades and the region's tier two players.
Junior preliminary finals make their way to Waratahs this Sunday, although home club Orange Tigers already have three teams qualified for grand finals already.
Their youth girls side will look to get the better of Bathurst Giants to try and get all four junior teams into grand finals, with their game starting at 12.30pm.
Bathurst Bushrangers await the winner of that match.
It's Dubbo versus Giants for all three other matches on the day, with under 12s starting the day from 9.30am, under 14s at 11am and under 17s at 2pm.
Meanwhile, Parkes Panthers play host to the senior men's tier two finals, which features a qualifying final and elimination final format.
Panthers play Cowra Blues at 12.30pm at Northparkes Oval for the first spot in the grand final while at 11am Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels and Dubbo Demons play in a sudden death clash.
"A tonne of work from players, coaches, umpires and volunteers has gone into completing the 2022 season. It's a credit to each of the clubs for the on-field performances in making finals, and we are really excited to see how the next three weeks plays out," Competition and Development Coordinator Casey White said.
"We encourage everyone who is able, to attend our finals, support their local teams and cheer on friends and family. I'd like to wish everyone the best of luck for their upcoming matches, including players, coaches and officials."
WHEN Bathurst Giants skipper Bailey Brien spent seven rounds watching on from the sidelines due to a shoulder injury earlier this season, there was something that eased the pain.
It was the form of his young brother Cooper.
Ahead of season 2020 when Cooper stepped up to join Bailey in the Bathurst Giants' senior team, Bailey joked that there was definitely a sibling rivalry.
Advertisement
But in all seriousness, he has enjoyed seeing his brother develop into a key midfielder for the Giants.
"It was very tough to watch the boys every week but I think Cooper really stood up when I was away," Bailey said.
"It made it a lot easier knowing he was out there playing his hardest like I would if I was playing.
"He's been playing some good footy this year Cooper, so it's been really good to watch it and play with him and help him out where I can and he just does the rest."
Bailey returned to playing in round nine and has formed a good combination with his brother.
But now, as the Giants prepare for the last round of the regular season and the finals football which is to follow, there's more young guns who have Bailey Brien excited as well.
Advertisement
Jack Goodsell's form in the ruck has been excellent, helping the Giants win valuable clearances.
Then there's Sam Sloan in the forwards who has booted 21 goals in the last three weeks.
"Sam Sloan has really hit his straps the last few weeks and he kicked another bag on the weekend and Cooper Brien is looking really good in the middle and Jack Goodsell is playing some good footy," the Giants' captain said.
"Having those guys playing the sort of consistent footy that they have over the last couple of weeks will really help us coming into finals."
Advertisement
While it's been a disappointing season for Orange Tigers in senior Aussie Rules, there's still plenty of green shoots.
Orange's under 12s side, in tandem with Forbes, completed one of the most dominant seasons in any grade.
The 12s were comfortable ahead by 20 points to secure a minor-premiership and spot in the grand final.
Under 14s weren't as dominant, but a minor-premiership came their way nonetheless and they've also booked their spot in the grand final.
So finally, onto the under 17s. There's absolutely no prizes for guessing where the Tigers finished with a first place on 36 points. The next best was Bathurst Giants on 28.
Damian Chopping led the way with 14 goals to sit fourth on the competition list.
Advertisement
Don't forget about the Youth Girls as well with the women equal on points with Bathurst Bushrangers but just missing out on the minor-premiership on percentage.
Watch this space with the Tigers, it's evident their junior system is in its sweet spot with those green shoots to appear in first grade and womens for years to come.
BATHURST Bushrangers are one win away from a perfect regular season record but the team would happily put that record on the line if it means being fully fit for their upcoming grand final.
They host the Dubbo Demons at George Park 2 this Saturday and are still waiting on several players to get themselves fully fit for the big game that lies ahead.
Advertisement
One of those is Kolby McMahon who - despite shooting seven goals last round - is still trying to get up to speed.
Bushrangers co-coach Matt Archer said it's not worth overexposing the ruckman with his knee still not quite being 100 per cent.
"I think this week we'll try and give him some time in the ruck to get his body used to it before the grand final, but it won't be large minutes. It'll just be a bit of pinch hitting," he said.
"It's the same story with AJ [Andrew James]. He played his first game back last week and he spent time in the back half. This week we'll probably push him forward into the midfield."
A loss for the Bushrangers would see the Demons secure hosting rights for the preliminary final.
However, if the Bushrangers extend their streak to 15 games and the Bathurst Giants overcome the Orange Tigers then the preliminary final will make its way to George Park 1.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.