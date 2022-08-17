Junior gymnasts from schools across Western NSW have tumbled their way into second place at the NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association's State gymnastics championships.
The CHS Western gymnastics team - which included a number of competitors from Dubbo and surrounds - travelled to the Hunter Sports Centre in Newcastle for the tournament earlier this month.
Advertisement
Out of the ten regions competing in the event, the Western team came second in the final points tally, beaten only by the team from Sydney East.
As well as the Western team's overall performance, a number of Dubbo students excelled in the competition taking home individual medals.
Chloe Richards from Dubbo College earned a bronze medal overall in Division C after winning a silver medal in the bars event and a bronze medal with her floor routine. Abigail Clissold, also from Dubbo College, took out the gold in the vault event for Division C.
In Division E, Dubbo College student Latoya Smith earned a gold medal overall and took out gold for her bar and floor routine and silver in the vault event. She and fellow Dubbo College student Isabelle Ravot also took out gold in the Level 4 teams event.
Chelsey Fitzalan from Nyngan High School also competed in the event, finishing up with an eighth place on beam and 19th overall out of 43 gymnasts from around the state.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.