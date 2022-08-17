Daily Liberal

Dubbo high school students tumble their way to the top at State gymnastics championships

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated August 17 2022 - 6:07am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHAMPIONS: Western NSW topok out second place at the NSW Combined High Schools Sports Associations State gymnastics championships. Picture: Facebook/

Junior gymnasts from schools across Western NSW have tumbled their way into second place at the NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association's State gymnastics championships.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist- Inner West Review

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.