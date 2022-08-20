Daily Liberal
Our People

Helen Dillon from Dubbo's only sewing shop on bridal wear and sustainable fashion

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
August 20 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Sewing Shop owner Helen Dillon. Picture: Belinda Soole

Brides from all over the Central West have been visiting The Sewing Shop in Dubbo to get their dresses fitted by Helen Dillon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.