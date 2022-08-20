Helen Dillon from Dubbo's only sewing shop on bridal wear and sustainable fashion

Brides from all over the Central West have been visiting The Sewing Shop in Dubbo to get their dresses fitted by Helen Dillon.
Women from Orange, Parkes, Cobar, and other smaller outlying areas make the trip to Talbragar Street to meet the design connoisseur and create their ideal wedding dress fit.
"The word sort of got out that I'm here," Ms Dillon said.
It must be serendipity that her favourite thing about her craft is bridal wear.
"I just enjoy doing it... the clothing, the gowns. I enjoy building a rapport with the brides and making them happy," she said.
Ms Dillon looks forward to "tweaking" dresses and making them "perfect" for brides to wear on their special day.
Having studied sewing and design at School of Fashion in Sydney, she taught fashion courses at TAFE for many years. She also ran a sewing business on the side while working in other jobs.
"[Sewing] is my whole life," Ms Dillon said.
At the moment, she does not do dressmaking. For the last eight and a half years, she has been looking after alterations, specialising in bridal and formal wear.
Originally from Wagga Wagga, Ms Dillon and her husband moved to Dubbo last year after buying a business here.
"We relocated and now we support two local businesses," she said.
While some tailors in town provide sewing services from home, Ms Dillon is the only one with a shopfront.
The Sewing shop opened its doors 18 months ago. Ms Dillon had been taking a stroll in the city one day when she noticed a space for lease on one of Dubbo's main streets. She was thrilled to set up her business there. She has a vintage Singer sewing machine in the window display, sure to attract passers-by looking to consult.
As people tend to buy new clothes and throw away or donate old ones, the tailor still gets approximately 40 jobs a week. She believes it has much to do with growing awareness and environmentally friendly attitudes.
"A lot of people are aware [that] the disposable fashion industry isn't sustainable and they need to revamp their clothing," Ms Dillon said.
"[And] whether you're buying expensive or cheap clothing, if you're not tall enough you still need a hem done, regardless of what you've purchased."
She said she has never needed to advertise.
Men's suiting shops in town frequently refer their customers to Ms Dillon for alterations.
She was grateful for the support people of Dubbo have given her.
"They've made me feel very welcome and really appreciate the fact that somebody has a business like this here."
What is one thing people don't know about her job?
"Green is the hardest colour to match," Ms Dillon said.
She says it's because there are umpteen shades of green. Fortunately, she has the most green threads in The Sewing Shop.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
