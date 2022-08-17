Wayback Wednesday: Dubbo's junior sports stars in 2008

Way back in 2008, Dubbo's future stars were already on our tennis courts, football fields and in our swimming pools busily training to become the next generation's professional athletes. Junior sports star of the week was Wade Potter who said sport was a great way to learn new skills and meet new people.
Wade Potter is fast becoming a local cricket legend.
Always the team player Wade was one of 12 young cricketers picked from 50 talented locals for the Macquarie Valley representative team.
After being awarded a best bowler award for his efforts on the Macquarie Valley team, Wade tried out for the Western Zone team. He was selected to play alongside 12 other under 14 cricketers drawn from the three regional representative teams - Macquarie, Lachlan Valley and Mitchell Valley.
"It was a really exciting to be picked in the Western Zone team," he said.
"There are kids from all over western NSW - from Dubbo, Mudgee, Orange, Lithgow, Nyngan and Young.
I'm the only one from Cobar so it is a real honour."
Wade said playing sport was extremely important to him.
"I've been playing some sport or another since I was five years old," he said.
"I played my first game of cricket when I was six years old and I've played it ever since. It is just such a great game."
Wade also enjoys basketball and is an avid follower of the American professional basketball league.
"Last year I played on Cobar's basketball team and we won the regional shield beating Gilgandra and Nyngan," he said. "I've played on the Cobar team since I was eight years old.
"It is so much fun and a lot of my friends play."
"It is a great way to meet new people and get fit," he said. "I think more kids should play sport to help build their confidence and learn new skills."
Wade has shown real potential with his bowling and hopes to play for NSW in the future.
