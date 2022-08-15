A night detour will be in place on the Mitchell Highway east of Orange for a number of upcoming evenings as road maintenance is carried out in the area.
Transport for NSW says motorists should allow up to 15 minutes of extra travel time while the detour is in place.
It says the essential maintenance - which has been delayed extensively - will include repairing and replacing the road surface between Marys Lane (at Dunkeld) and The Rocks.
It says the work will be carried out overnight between 8pm and 5am from this Sunday, August 21 to Thursday, August 25 and is expected to take five nights to complete, weather permitting.
For the safety of workers and motorists, Transport for NSW says traffic control and a detour via Millthorpe Road and the Mid-Western Highway through Blayney will be in place during work hours.
