Police locate man in Victoria five months after he went missing in Dubbo

A man missing western NSW for five months has been located safe and well, police announced on Monday afternoon.
Previously, the 41-year-old man was last seen about 8pm on Monday 14 March 2022, at a home in Bunglegumbie Road, Dubbo.
When family were unable to get in contact with him, a report was made to police.
Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District conducted numerous extensive land searches, multi-agency responses and public appeals to locate the man.
After a renewed appeal for public assistance to locate him, he was located by Victorian police about 3pm on Sunday 14 August 2022 in Buxton, Victoria.
