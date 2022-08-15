Daily Liberal

Police locate man in Victoria five months after he went missing in Dubbo

By Newsroom
Updated August 15 2022 - 6:39am, first published 6:21am
David Campbell, aged 41 has been found. Photo: NSW POLICE

A man missing western NSW for five months has been located safe and well, police announced on Monday afternoon.

