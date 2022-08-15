As an owner, well known Hunter Valley hotelier Wayne Brown won 28 races last season including 5 in the city and also had placings in Group and Listed races.
More recently he has become a licensed trainer at Scone and won the opening race at Parkes on Saturday with the lightly raced 5 year old mare Triny Bee.
Advertisement
Ridden by Michael Heagney, Triny Bee backed from $4.20 to $2.30 landed a substantial betting plunge for connections when leading most of the way to win the 800 metres Reliable Conveyer Belt Maiden Plate by two lengths from Good Time Nellie (Ashleigh Stanley, $7) and Charge Away (Serg Lisnyy, $8).
"Michael Heagney combines really well with my horses and we have won races at Kununurra, Birdsville , many tracks in NSW and at Alice Springs where we won the major race for mares on Cup Day this year," Brown said.
"A lot of those wins came when my horses were trained by Rodney Robb at Nyngan."
With his first runner back since suffering a stroke earlier this year, Dubbo trainer Dar Lunn won the 1300 metres Hankook Tyres Benchmark 50 Handicap with Miss Twenty Two, owned by Guy Mitchell from Dubbo and Rob Pratten from Dubbo.
A nice ride by apprentice Jake Barrett saw Miss Twenty Two ($4.40) coming from well back to beat Golden Eclipse (Angela Cooper, $5) and Annie's Missile (Tiffany Jeffries, $4.20) which led for home.
READ ALSO:
Bookmakers who incurred substantial losses on Triny Bee earlier in the day were dealt another blow when the Luke Pepper, Scone trained Joyzel scraped home in the 1000 metres Bob Skinner Master Painter Class 1 Handicap.
Holding a good lead in the straight, Joyzel (Anna Roper, $2.50) lasted to score by a long head from Khaleej (Teaghan Martin, $2.80) with over three lengths to Rubicon River (Chelsea Ings, $12).
Former Bathurst trainer Sarah Murray-Leslie now prepares her team at Goulburn from her Exeter stables and she was back in the Central West to win the 1200 metres Railway Hotel Maiden Handicap with Magic Straragems.
Owned by Southern Highlands horse breaker David Baxter, Magic Strategems ($4) gave Barrett a winning double when leading throughout to to account for Sindagar (Heagney, $2.15) and Sallista (Jeffries, $4.80).
Wyong based jockey Serg Lisnyy made the trip to Parkes and won the 1000 metres Telescope Tyres & Batteries Benchmark 50 Handicap on the Greg Hook, Rylstone trained Blue Collar Boy.
Yeas And Nays, Renzulli and Travstar were the leaders turning for home before Blue Collar Boy ($3.40) finished strongly from the back of the field to beat Tiger King ( Ken Dunbar,$8 ) by a head with Travstar (Stanley, $4) holding on for third.
Parkes Jockey Club officials were pleased to announce the charity race meeting raised over two thousand dollars for the McGrath Foundation.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.