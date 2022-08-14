Out and about in Dubbo | Social photos from August 13-14

Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
First was a day out at Dubbo Ten Pin Bowling where children and adults alike were hoping to strike out in search of that high score on the lanes. Later on was the 2022 Vintage Truck, Tractor and Quilt Show at the Dubbo Showground hosted by the Golden Oldies Truck Club Inc.
