In a year full of highlights for the Mudgee Wombats, the first grade men have joined their second grade and women's counterparts to secure grand final hosting rights.
The navy and red contingent were awarded the chance to host the last game of the season after taking a 31-9 win over the Dubbo Rhinos on Saturday at Glen Willow in the New Holland Cup major semi-final.
While the first half of the August 13 game was a stop-and-start affair with the Wombats securing only a 10-3 lead, a flurry of points arrived in the last 40 minutes to round out the remainder of the scoreboard.
In among the five penalty goals shared respectively between both sides - three of which were off the boot of Mudgee's Brian O'Reilly - Scott Hedrick, Hunter Olsen, Tom Dunstan and Lachlan Brown each scored tries to add to the runaway victory.
First grade Wombats coach John Carters was flushed with pride post-match, although well aware of what will be required to take out the title in two weeks time.
"I'm obviously extremely happy with what happened today. We started really well and I thought our composure throughout the whole game was just outstanding. I couldn't be happier," Carters said.
"I think it was our best game of the year just because of the way we executed the game plan, but we know we're going to have to be one better.
"Grand finals come down to a lot more than what we saw today, which was good execution. Whether it's Parkes, Bathurst or Dubbo, we'll be ready to go."
As for the Rhinos who lost Matt Graham in the first five minutes to a broken ankle, it's back to the drawing board.
"I'm pretty disappointed, I don't think too many things went our way today. I don't think that was an even contest," Dubbo Rhinos coach, Doug Sandry said.
"We did a hell of a lot of work to try and correct a lot of things and ... I don't think we were given a reasonable opportunity to compete at the scrum. But defensively, we were very good in the first half.
"Today didn't go our way but that doesn't mean our season is over. I think we copped the raw end of the deal but it is what it is, we'll keep moving forward."
