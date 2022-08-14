Daily Liberal
Photos

Mudgee Wombats defeated Dubbo Rhinos 31-9 in the New Holland Cup major semi-final

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
August 14 2022 - 2:00am
In a year full of highlights for the Mudgee Wombats, the first grade men have joined their second grade and women's counterparts to secure grand final hosting rights.

