Daily Liberal
Weather

A wet and rainy week ahead for Dubbo residents

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated August 12 2022 - 10:12am, first published 5:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grab your umbrella: A wet and rainy week ahead for Dubbo residents

The rain and cold weather visited Dubbo early Friday morning, August 12 and will hang around until late next week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.