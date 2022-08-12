Grab your umbrella: A wet and rainy week ahead for Dubbo residents

The rain and cold weather visited Dubbo early Friday morning, August 12 and will hang around until late next week.
Residents were rugged up as light winds caused a chill and the town reached a max temperature of 14 degrees.
Advertisement
By 4pm on Friday, Dubbo had already seen 15.8 millimetres of rain. The number though wasn't high enough to beat the 28 millimetres of rain that came down earlier in the month on August, 5.
The rain did cause its fair share of damage with parts of the Macquarie riverbank being washed away after Dubbo's latest downpour.
There is a 100 per cent chance of rain and a possible six to 10 millimetres of rain expected to fall on Saturday, August 13.
With a low of seven degrees and a high of 16, residents will need to take care out on the road with the chance of a thunderstorm for the region.
With light winds becoming northwesterly 15 to 25 kilometres per hour in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late afternoon.
Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy day, seeing a top of 15 degrees with a very high chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon.
There is also the chance of another thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon.
Light winds becoming westerly 15 to 25 km/h during the morning then becoming light during the evening.
The weather dips slightly, with only a high of 14 degrees for the start of the working week.
If you have outdoor activities you want to attend on Monday, it looks best to get them done in the morning as there is a highly likely chance of showers for the afternoon and evening.
READ MORE:
Residents might want to rug up with light winds becoming westerly 20 to 30 kilometres per hour during the morning then becoming light during the evening.
The rest of the week looks to be party cloudy with a medium to high chance of light showers with only one to two millimetres expected.
The temperature is expected to stay around 14 to 17 degrees with light winds of 15 to 25 kilometres an hour during the morning.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.