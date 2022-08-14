Daily Liberal

The 2022 Bob Hawke Landcare Award finalist Bruce Maynard is championing farming innovation

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated August 14 2022 - 8:23am, first published 5:30am
Narromine farmer and grazier Bruce Maynard. Picture: Supplied

Narromine farmer and grazier Bruce Maynard's revolutionary ideas called No Kill Cropping and Self Herding and Self Shepherding livestock are earning him prestigious accolades.

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

