Parts of the Macquarie riverbank have washed away after Dubbo's latest downpour on Friday.
Dubbo Regional Council advised the public on Friday afternoon that sections of the path along the Tracker Riley, Lady Cutler South and Sandy Beach were closed for the foreseeable future.
Once the rain has passed, the council will assess the areas and look at creating new paths for the public to use which will be less risky.
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson has urged the public to obey the signage and use caution if they are to be in the area across the weekend.
"Our staff are down there putting bunting up because obviously the Tracker Riley cycleway now is not that far from where the fence is," he said.
"It's just over the other side of it, other parts have fallen away.
"That river is still flowing very quickly and the water is still up around the bridge level, erosion happens in rivers.
"Another chunk could come off very easily, that cycleway would be too close for me to feel comfortable about having people in the area."
For more information on the closed roads, bridges and sporting facilities visit the councils website.
