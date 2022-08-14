Daily Liberal

Sporting Stars: Meet the next three junior athletes who are beginning to make their mark

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 14 2022 - 5:33am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abby Taylor, Laylah Roll and Ollee Roll.
Ollee Roll enjoys playing Auskick as much as she can. Picture: Supplied

Advertisement

Ad

Name: Ollee Roll

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.