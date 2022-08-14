Advertisement
Name: Ollee Roll
Team: Dubbo Auskick
Why do you play footy? Because I like playing
What's the best part about sport? That you get fitter
Who is your favourite teammate and why? Ruby Fairman because she does big kick
Do you have somewhere you like to go after the game? Hungry Jacks
Name: Abby Taylor
Team: Dubbo Junior AFL
Why do you play footy? For the fun of it and to play AFL with new people.
What's the best part about sport? Meeting new people and playing something you don't normally play.
Who is your favourite teammate and why? No one because everyone is nice and supporting.
Do you have somewhere you like to go after the game? No, I just like watching the upcoming games.
Name: Laylah Roll
Team: Dubbo Junior AFL under 12s
Why do you play footy? I play AFL because it's a sport that has been apart of my life ever since I was a kid. I learn new things every training session and I had an amazing coach.
What's the best part about sport? The best part of playing sports, in my opinion would be making great mates and getting to know new skills.
Who is your favourite teammate and why? I don't have favourite teammates, I love and adore them all.
Do you have somewhere you like to go after the game? The pub.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
