Flashback Friday: Dubbo's Debutante Balls and Formals in 2011

2011 was a busy year in Dubbo for formals and deb balls around town with the Christian School formal, the Macquarie School Year 10 formal and the Dubbo debutante ball all happening within six months of each other. There were plenty of dresses, hairdos and some ill-fitting getups to boot.
The Daily Liberal was there to snap the best school fashions of the year and now you get to relive it again with today's flashback gallery.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.