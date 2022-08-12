Daily Liberal
Flashback Friday: Dubbo's Debutante Balls and Formals in 2011

Benjamin Palmer
Benjamin Palmer
Updated August 12 2022 - 3:35am, first published 3:09am
2011 was a busy year in Dubbo for formals and deb balls around town with the Christian School formal, the Macquarie School Year 10 formal and the Dubbo debutante ball all happening within six months of each other. There were plenty of dresses, hairdos and some ill-fitting getups to boot.

