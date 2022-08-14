After three decades as a registered nurse, Christal Ayton's innate talent and skills to care for people afflicted with life-threatening illnesses have become important for doctors at Dubbo Hospital.
She's now a nurse endoscopist, a fully-trained specialist nurse who can perform low-risk medical procedures to assist doctors investigate cancers and other serious illnesses.
Advertisement
In medical practice, endoscopy is done by inserting a thin tube with a lens into the mouth or nose of a patient and viewing what's wrong inside their body thus surgical operation is avoided.
Ms Ayton has undergone extensive training under the supervision of the region's top medical specialists to perform low-risk surveillance and investigative endoscopic procedures typically performed by doctors, said Dubbo Health Service's director of nursing and midwifery Samantha Quarmby.
People concerned over symptoms of cancer and other serious illnesses from across the health district are set to benefit from Ms Ayton's new specialist skills as she works onsite at Dubbo, Ms Quarmby said.
Among the specialist doctors who trained Ms Ayton are Dr Dean Fisher, Dr John Yamba and Dr Ted Stoklosa supervising the extensive training on endoscopy.
Ms Ayton has also worked at hospitals in Nambour, Orange and Gunnedah.
Ms Quarmby said Ms Ayton's accreditation is an exciting milestone for the hospital, but also for communities in Dubbo and surrounding towns.
"We know people living in rural areas often delay seeking care, so Christal's skill, knowledge and commitment to rural healthcare will be a valuable addition to our health service," Ms Quarmby said.
"She will help reduce waiting times for patients, and also streamline the management of patients requiring further screening and follow-ups, or more complex examinations performed by doctors.
"Christal's skills and achievements are a direct result of her own personal commitment, but also the training and mentoring provided by a number of doctors, led by Dr Fisher.
"I want to thank all of those involved in achieving this outcome."
Ms Ayton's training included a Master's in Nursing and recently a Masters in Nurse Practitioner and will also be endorsed in the practice in coming months.
Ms Ayton said she is looking forward to supporting the health services in providing additional, more specialised care to Dubbo and surrounding communities.
"If you had asked me five years ago, I would never have thought this would be the path my career would take," Ms Ayton said.
"The training and study have been quite intense, with three years of juggling full-time work, study and travelling around the District to get experience.
"The dexterity to develop clinical skills and the knowledge has been challenging. But travelling to assist specialists in Mudgee and Bourke, as well as Dubbo, has allowed me to have the supervised practice required.
"I am very much looking forward to providing that additional care for patients here at Dubbo. I need to thank everyone involved in my training who has helped me get to this stage."
Advertisement
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.