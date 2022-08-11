Daily Liberal
August 11 2022 - 6:00am
DUBBO

Live Music

The Establishment Bar

You'll find Live Music at The Establishment Bar on Friday evenings with the occasional week day gig to keep things interesting! See below for our amazing and talented performers: August 12 - Lueth Ajak - 8pm; August 19 - Elle Flanagan 6pm, Suite 2, Level 1, 88-90 Macquarie Street, Dubbo.

