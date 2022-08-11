You'll find Live Music at The Establishment Bar on Friday evenings with the occasional week day gig to keep things interesting! See below for our amazing and talented performers: August 12 - Lueth Ajak - 8pm; August 19 - Elle Flanagan 6pm, Suite 2, Level 1, 88-90 Macquarie Street, Dubbo.
Enjoy your start to the weekend with live music at the brewery by local & regional artists. Music kicks off from 6.30pm, as well as, happy hour from 4pm and meat raffles from 5pm. August 12 - Matt Harris; August 19 - Jo Hyndes; August 26 - Sam Coon. Bus pick up and drop off from 5pm for $5-10 one way. To book text 0480 398 800. Book your table for dinner & drinks. Don't forget we have the fire pit outside for August only. Blueridge Business Park.
Returning to the stage are our Urban Edge Performance teams in a showcase of their Eisteddfod work. Experience the power of dance, artistry and embrace the choreography shared with our audience. Bring your friends - this is a night not to be missed. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, Friday, August 12, 7pm. Tickets $25.50 - $40.
Ever wanted to clash wits with a serial killer? Ivan the seductively charming yet extremely dangerous serial killer is going to give you that chance. Ivan is turning himself in and is going to confess all - but only in front of witnesses. Take a journey deep into the night, and prepare yourself to lock wits with the city's most wanted man. Can you solve the mystery, or will you just be another one of Ivan's victims? Choose wisely...and maybe...just maybe...you might survive...Dubbo Regional Botanic Garden, August 12-13, 7pm, Tickets $34 at darkstories.com.au/confessions-of-a-serial-killer-dubbo/.
Join us this Saturday for another fantastic night of the fastest sport on legs! Jumping castle, sand pit and toys available in the kids area at each race meeting. Bar, Canteen and eftpos facilities available as well as on course TAB. Saturday, August 13, 4.30pm, $5 - $7.50, Dawson Park Greyhound Track, Wheelers Lane, Dubbo.
Golden Oldies Truck Club is proud to host this great event on Saturday, August 13, from 8.30am until 6pm, comprising vintage trucks, trailers, vintage tractors, vintage and classic cars, vintage motor bikes, stationary engines and steam traction engines. There will be live entertainment, a grand parade, quilt display and competitions with an array of food on offer. Tickets $10, (kids under-15 free) online at www.123tix.com.au/events/33548/golden-oldies-truck-tractor-quilt-show.
The popular duo are gearing up to tour and promote the release of their fifth studio album. They have earned themselves a solid reputation for their catchy singles and dynamic live shows. They constantly push the envelope with their songwriting, and delight fans with their honest approach. It's a party from start to finish. Saturday, August 13, 8pm. Tickets $40 at dubborsl.com.au/whats-on/live-shows/.
Shining a spotlight on homelessness in regional NSW. It's about locals supporting locals. All day on Friday, August 19, volunteers will once again come together in solidarity to join in a state-wide effort to do something about it. Participants are given nothing more than a piece of cardboard, a cup of soup and bread for dinner and will brave the cold for one night while learning about some of the harsh realities faced by those experiencing homelessness and disadvantage. Please register and donate to support those who are doing it tough, at my.fundraise.vinniesnsw.org.au/dubbo-vinnies-community-sleepout-2022/tickets.
Join us for an entertaining evening in aid of Boys to the Bush, an organisation creating communities of engaged, resilient and connected young people. The Black Tie event at St Bridgets Hall, 198 Brisbane Street, Dubbo will feature guest speakers Wes Maas, former NRL rugby league player and CEO Maas Group Holdings, Melissa Fletcher, CEO Fletcher International Exports, and Mark Giffin, Managing Director AGnVET Services, with MC Jen Cowley OAM, along with a variety of auction items on the night. Friday, August 19, 6.30pm. Tickets $180 at boystothebush.org.au/events/.
At Macquarie Lions Park, Every first and third Saturday of the month (August 20), 8am-noon, the markets offer a range of seasonal produce, fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants. There is also fresh bread, a selection of local pork, beef and lamb, award winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinades, honey, wine, nuts and so much more. Wet weather venue is Dubbo RSL Club carpark. Proudly sponsored by Dubbo Regional Council.
A Dubbo Theatre Company production of the much-loved musical. Nightclub sensation Velma murders her had-it-coming husband, and Chicago's slickest lawyer, Billy Flynn, is set to defend her. But when Roxie also winds up in prison, Billy takes on her case as well - turning her into a media circus of headlines. Because they have different aspirations, the women face off against each other and the public for fame and celebrity, instead of focusing on being acquitted for their crimes. August 19, 20, 21, 26 and 27. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. $37 to $40.
Events will be at the under cover arena on August 19-21, and October 7-9, 2022. This event is family friendly and spectators are welcome. In Australia, RSNCA 2020, under its newly established entity, is an extension of RSNC and is committed to the growth of Ranch Sorting in Australia while maintaining and encouraging a family orientated environment. We offer all levels of fun and exciting competition for beginners through to advanced. It is a unique sport where anyone who can throw a leg over a horse can compete. Prizes on offer. For more details: rsnca.net.au/event/dubbo-ranch-sorting-4-1.
On Saturday, August 20, 40 rally cars will complete their 10 day rally in town. This unusual sight is the Kidney Kar Rally, which supports Kidney Health Australia, featuring a group of passionate driver advocates for kidney health and their fantastic vehicles. Every year, teams drive thousands of kilometers across the beautiful Australian countryside with one ambition - to change the lives of children and young people affected by kidney disease. Travelling a secret route from Cairns, Qld to Dubbo, NSW, via the Gold Coast, the rally will cover about 5000kms. Make a donation or visit the Ollie Robins Oval on August 20, 11am-4pm for a free Kidney Health Check, local artists, kids entertainment and a chance to meet the rally drivers.
Dubbo will host its inaugural event at the Commercial Hotel on Saturday, August 20, from 6pm, with funds raised going to the Mark Hughes Foundation. From Ranga's to Grubs, the Extremes to Internationals and the wee Juniors in between, if you favour the "business at the front, party at the back" style do, register now for your chance to be crowned Best Mullet and raise funds for a great cause. Entries are now being received via www.mulletfest.com.au.
Not Fragile Like a Flower is an exhibition of ceramics by Gilgandra-based artist Melissa Kelly, that explores and challenges the ways society has indoctrinated women into traditional roles. Drawing on lived experiences, Kelly fashions figurative zoomorphised forms that reflect and contemplate the various stages of life for women during marriage, motherhood and after. Not Fragile Like a Flower is a body of work that explores resilience, transformation and growth, allowing for adaptation through life's continual changes. Western Plains Cultural Centre, daily until Saturday, August 31.
When the word Predator comes to mind, we may naturally think of animals that hunt, or prey on other animals. We perhaps overlook that the smallest of insects can become predators to the most fearsome of creatures in the animal kingdom. Predator becomes Prey is an exhibition that explores the delicate balance of nature and the complex relationship between animals and humans that interconnects us both from birth until death. This continual connection is expressed through our interaction and intrigue with the animal world, ensuring our place within the cycle of life. Until Saturday, August 31, Western Plains Cultural Centre.
Based on the Australian 'cracker night' bonfire tradition the Winter Fire Festival celebrates the country lifestyle. The weekend showcases the best of an authentic country winter centred on bonfires at wineries and orchards. Food is produced/served from open fire pits, barbecue spits with whole beast rotisseries, mobile wood fire ovens and gourmet food trucks serve char-grilled feasts paired with wines including mulled wines. The Winter Fire Festival runs August 11 to August 14.
Always wanted to see a burlesque act but never dared?! One of the wildest nights that you are likely to see, This show will excite all of your senses. Laugh like you haven't laughed for years, gasp as you witness acrobatic stunts that will blow your mind, and delight as the glamour and sexiness of cabaret washes over you. The best of the best, all squeezed into a late-night show that will satisfy your every desire. Adults only, 9pm, Friday, August 12, Robertson Park, Lords Place, Orange. Tickets $30 at www.123tix.com.au/events/33564/kiss-bang-cabaret-naughty-with-burlesque.
Embrace winter vibes with an Apres Ski evening on the slopes of Mt Canobolas, at 208 Nancarrow Lane, Nashdale. Dust off your best retro ski outfit and warm up by the fire pits outside or the Cellar Door fireplace. Printhie Dining's chef, Jack Brown, will craft a delicious canapes and main meal menu to warm you up after a hard day of skiing. Drinks can be purchased from the bar and they'll have on-piste staples available such as schnapps. Ticket price includes canapes, main meal and welcome drink.Saturday, August 12, 6.30pm. Limited tickets available for this 4-hour experience - $70 at printhiewines.rezdy.com/504206/apr-s-ski-printhie-wines.
It will be a toe-tapping time when this rockabilly trio out of the Central West grooves into the Royal. Check out what these cool cats are cookin' at Mando Pub's final winter bash for 2022. Saturday, August 13, 6pm.
Why not head out to Heifer Station at 1034 The Escort Way, Orange, and Get Fireside during the Winter Fire Festival. The 2-hour package includes two cosy hours fireside; a glass of Heifer Station sparkling on arrival; a flight of six to eight wines; gourmet cheese and charcuterie plate; sparkling water. Get a $15 discount card off six or more takeaway wines. Cost $80pp. Sunday, August 14, 11am and 3pm, Saturday, August 13, 11am only. Booking is essential at fareharbor.com/embeds/book/heiferstation.
The Oriana Gardens come alive with fire pits, torches and flames for this fun event. Dress up in big furs, heavy wool and leather - horns and swords are optional. Chow down on meaty stews, hearty soups and enjoy bottomless drinks including mulled wine, spiced mead and dark ale. This Viking Feast is definitely not for vegetarians. Saturday, August 13. Adults only tickets are $120, which includes a 3-hour free flow of drinks including beer and wines from 6pm. Book at www.orianaorange.com/vikingfeast.
Join Colin with his amazing show with special guest Nudge. The event has become a fixture in family calendars across the country! Colin's show comes full of the usual music, mayhem - and mess! Sing along to your favourite Colin songs with Australia's #1 kids Christian artist and be part of a unique show that will have the whole family - young, old, very old and middle-aged - singing and laughing along. Orange Evangelical Church, Friday, August 12, 5pm. Tickets $15 online via ticketbo.
A Winter Fire Festival Bonfire at Cargo Road Wines, Lidster, beginning with a full wine tasting, followed by an afternoon around the fire to the tunes of the very talented Pat O'Donnell, with all wines available to buy, including their lovely, warm, mulled wine. Cost: $30, August 13. Fire lit at noon, music from 2.30pm until 6.30pm. Book at www.cargoroadwines.com/events-1/grande-fiamma.
For First Nations people, the earth, sea and sky are intimately connected. Looking up, the night sky reflects Dreaming stories, landforms, animals and seasonal patterns, informing the way people live on, and care for, Country. Mulaa Giilang: Wiradjuri stories of the night sky features stunning night sky photography and an immersive soundtrack to explore Wiradjuri astronomical knowledge alongside comparative mythologies from across the world. Exhibition at Orange Regional Museum until October 30.
What a way to get you through the rest of winter and on into spring. Bring your family or friends along to Stockman's Ridge Wines, 21 Boree Lane, Lidster, to hear local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks, while you relax in the chilled out country setting for just $5. Tickets at stockmansridge.com.au/products/live-music-saturdays. Numbers are limited so book your spot early. Children and dogs are welcome and free to enter. Saturdays, until September 2, 1pm-5pm. You can add a grazing board, but BYO drinks are not permitted.
Join Ross Hill Wines for a masterclass with Adrian from Arancia Pizza to learn all about making the perfect pizza! Food and wine lovers will savour the opportunity to closely watch him create his delicious dish. During the class, the group sit around the kitchen table to enjoy the prepared food, matched perfectly with Ross Hill's cool climate Orange wines. Thursday, August 18, 6pm until 8pm, Ross Hill Wines,134 Wallace Lane, Orange. Tickets $100 at www.rosshillwines.com.au/barrel-and-larder/.
Ever wanted to clash wits with a serial killer? In Confessions of a Serial Killer, Ivan the seductively charming yet extremely dangerous protagonist is going to give you that chance. He is turning himself in and is going to confess all - but only in front of witnesses. Can you solve the mystery...or will you just be another one of Ivan's victims? August 26-28. 6pm. Orange Civic Theatre. $34.
Animal in Hiding is the first release from a collaboration between one of Australia's most established and critically acclaimed singer/songwriters Lior, and emerging artist Domini Forster. The pair have a creative partnership developed over six years touring together. Much of the material was developed during Melbourne's long lockdown over zoom. The title track, originally written about the isolation of winter, became the prophetic seed of the project. Lior and Domini's close vocal harmonies are the focal point of the songs. Orange Regional Conservatorium, August 26, 6.30pm. Tickets $40 at events.humanitix.com/lior-and-domini-animal-in-hiding.
Golden Gate Brass presents iconic Australian music. Cloudscapes is the pleasing combination of new ideas with lyrical brass playing. Samuel Barber's Adagio for Strings is known to many, being one of the most poignant string orchestra pieces written in the modern era. Here it is perfectly adapted for brass quintet. Experience the playfulness of Warlock's Capriol Suite and the fiery Hollywood style of Anthony DiLorenzo's Firedance. Orange Regional Conservatorium, September 2, 6.30pm. Tickets $15-$30 at events.humanitix.com/golden-gate-brass/tickets.
In 2021, Arts OutWest commissioned 15 central west songwriters to each write a song reflecting their experiences of 2020. They created a compilation album of original music, While the World Waits. In 2022, artists from across the Central West have been asked to use the album as a jumping off point and inspiration for new work. The exhibition will showcase work from across all mediums. August 12-16, 9am to 3pm. Canowindra Arts Gallery.
Stroll through our organic vineyard with award-winning winemaker Antonio D'Onise. Enjoy the wines while you are taken on a guided tour of our picturesque organic vineyard while learning about the natural winemaking processes that capture the essence of the land in each glass. 444 Rivers Road, Canowindra. Tours start at 2pm, until August 21. Tickets $25 online at antonioswines.com.au/.
Singing and playing multitude of instruments, members of Camerata Antica will perform three short collections of folk songs and dance tunes that blur the lines between improvisation, early music, and folk music. This amazing event will come to Canowindra on Sunday, September 25. You can expect a feast of folk songs from the British Isles, love songs from Italy, dances from across Europe, and bawdy drinking songs with mandatory audience participation
Hudsons Circus presents a two-hour traditional style circus with a modern twist featuring edge-of-your-seat daredevils, hilarious clowns and beautiful animal acts in a fast-paced show for the whole family. August 11 to 21. Various show times. Bathurst Showground. $15 to $65. Visit www.hudsonscircus.com.au to book.
The Bathurst Remembers World War II exhibition will be held in four pavilions and features "Snapshots of World War 2" - 600 enlarged photos of soldiers in action, battlefields, training, the home front, Bathurst Army Camp - and the "Wall of Valour" - over 130 enlarged photos of servicemen and women with an association with Bathurst who enlisted and served. August 12 to 13. 9am to 5pm. Bathurst Showground.
Emily Goddard and acclaimed theatre director Susie Dee (Anthem and Savages) bring to life a dark, humorous and provocative anti-bonnet drama inspired by the rebellion and resistance of the female convicts of Van Diemen's Land. It's 1839 in the Cascades Female Factory, Hobart Town. In a solitary cell, on the edge of survival, Mary Ford waits alone in the darkness. Left for dead, thousands of miles from home, she plots escape and reveals, with biting mockery, the untold tales of her captors. Friday, August 12, 11am. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
The 'Depository' is a mysterious bureau with one remaining operator who continues with an important task - extracting stories that live in discarded objects and safeguarding them. A difficult task in a time when objects no longer have time to gather real stories. A family show about what makes us humans, the stories we tell and artificial intelligence knocking at the door. Tuesday, August 16, 6.30pm. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
This is a great introduction to Bathurst. If you're short on time or want to get to know the city and plan where to spend more time, this is a great way to do it. Bathurst is Australia's oldest inland European settlement. With its rich and fascinating, yet sometimes tragic history, you'll learn about life in early Bathurst from 1815. There will be an excellent mix of preserved Victorian and Federation architecture to admire. Be intrigued with the history; from workers cottages made from local bricks dating back to the 1830's to grand 3-storey homes. Tour Highlights include: Mount Panorama racing circuit (1938); Wahluu cultural area; Australia's oldest inland church (1835); Crago Mill (1906); Milltown area, mills, police station and residences; Ribbon Gang Lane (1830's); Carillon (1933); Courthouse (1882). Meet at the Bathurst Visitors Information Centre, 1 Kendall Avenue, or pick up from your accommodation by prior arrangement. Cost is $59, Fridays, 9.30am.
Come and join at Bathurst Harness Racing Club in August for five race meetings. Every meeting will have the bistro and bar open. We can supply great hearty meals and cold beverages. Wednesday, August 17 and 24, 5pm. For more details visit www.goldcrowncarnival.com.au.
Hate Will Own You is the latest single from LITTER, a punk band that haven't seen the light of day for eight years. Emerged from the pandemic with a new line-up to help present an album as complex as it is classic. Their new single is getting unprecedented success in both Australia and internationally. LITTER is the problem-brain-child of Matt Downey. The new line-up are young and full of punk, and it's Free! August 19, 8pm, at The Farmers Arms Bathurst.
Presented by Living Wellness Events with special guest mediums The Psychic Pinup, Donna Young, Elizabeth Bratcher. They bridge the gap between here and the afterlife, bringing through evidence of your loved ones in spirit, along with their messages just for you. Expand your experience by booking a reading with one of our psychic mediums, to connect privately with your loved ones in spirit along with receiving insight and guidance. Whispers from Spirit Show, August 20, 6pm-9:15pm $$50-60. Private Readings $65, 4pm-9pm. Tickets are available online (www.trybooking.com/CBIBH) and will be available at the door on the night. With your ticket purchase you receive Free entry to the Living Wellness & Psychic Expo on Sunday, August 21, at Panthers Bathurst.
Experience a 5-course Degustation Menu in an intimate setting. Chef Chris will present a locally sourced degustation menu, and the Renzaglia Wines team have selected a mixture of Renzaglia Wines & Di Renzo wines to pair with the menu. Enjoy the opportunity to hear from Mark, Sandy, Sam and Chris as they talk about their passion of wine and food. Saturday, August 20, 6pm-10.30pm. Limited to 48 seats, this event sells out, so go to Harvest Cafe & Store website www.harvestcafestore.com.au/. Tickets are $150pp.
Built by the Reverend Thomas Sharpe in 1845, soon after land became available in the Bathurst area, Miss Traill's House and Garden is named after Ida Traill, a socially prominent, independently wealthy resident, who lived in this pretty Colonial Georgian bungalow from 1931, until her death at 87, in 1976. The home was bequeathed to the National Trust and is today an elegant house museum containing Ida Traill's significant collection of artifacts including furniture, intriguing horseracing memorabilia, paintings and ceramics - all linked to Miss Traill and her ancestors and the early history of Bathurst. Open Sunday, August 14 and 21, 12pm- 3.30pm. Tickets $8-$25 at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/miss-traills-house-general-entry-tickets-198195797967.
Tyers Park is the key racing centre for the Central Districts region and a vital supplier of race meetings for second tier metropolitan and provincial trained gallopers. Given its location and proximity to Sydney, Tyers Park provides the perfect training base for those horses worthy of metropolitan and provincial participation. General race day with a 7-race program. August 22, 11am-5.30pm. Hot food and drinks on site. Ticket $10, www.btracing.com.au.
Come and meet the local growers and browse their fresh seasonal produce. Boutique cordials, free range chickens; eggs, meat, gourmet pies, honey, jams, mustards, plants, shrubs, flowers, fresh fruit and vegetables are just part of the produce on sale. You are supporting local producers and your community when you come to the Bathurst Farmer's Markets. Bathurst Showground, Saturday, August 27, 8am-12pm, gold coin entry.
Join the Platform Art Hub on Saturday, August 13, 10am - 2pm for a hands-on tutorial with Josephine Jagger-Manners, as she guides us through preparing a loom and teaching weaving techniques to recreate your own rag rug at home. This is a hands on tutorial. Cost: $95, register at platformartshub.com/events/.
Get along to the 16th Annual Carcoar Rugby Cup at Carcoar Sportsground on Sunday, August 14. The game between Bathurst Bulldogs Old Boys and Orange Emu Old Boys is bound to provide some excitement and a few laughs. It's a family event on the oval grounds, with the game starting at 1pm. There's a traditional sausage sizzle and drinks from noon, or bring a picnic and watch the rugby stars from yesteryear go at it.
Gilly is coming to Carcoar Pub on Saturday, August 20, for a great night of live music and a tribute to Neil Diamond celebrating 50 years of Hot August Night. Dressing up is encouraged with various prizes up for grabs. Presented by Carcoar Sport & Rec Club.
Art lovers rejoice as a brand new photography exhibition lands next month - Extraordinary Lives by Kaelene Masters. An absolutely stunning collection of photos capturing the extraordinary lives of the beautiful residents of Lee Hostel, Blayney. This is an exhibition that must not be missed. On show until August 26, at Platform Arts Hub Blayney Railway Station.
The Blayney Rotary Market features seasonal fruit, veggies, fresh organic meats, cheeses, eggs and much more from local producers, as well as plants, clothing, cosmetics, jewellery, crafts, preloved goods and more. Sunday, August 21. 8.30am to noon. Carrington Park.
One Library One Book brings community together to share love of reading, taking the idea of a local book club up a notch by encouraging everyone in the region to read and discuss the same book at the same time. Cooper Not Out by Justin Smith has been chosen by Central West Libraries as this winter's community read. It is a funny, original novel set against a backdrop of real events. Books have been distributed across the Central West Libraries network, including Blayney, Cowra and Orange.
If you are planning to build your new dream home you need to come to the Build Your Home Expo on Wednesday 17 August from 6pm-8pm at Club Forbes. This expo will be an ideal way to meet tradies, building professionals and council staff involved in the process from development application.
Forbes RSL Sub Branch will observe Vietnam Veterans Day this August 18. This marks the anniversary of the battle of Long Tan, honouring all men and women who served in Vietnam. Gather at the Cenotaph for an 11am service.
Are you ready for Show season? We can't wait after the past few years! It all begins with "the best little show in the west" on Saturday, August 20. The program is now available online with links to the sections shared on the Bedgerabong Show Facebook page. Lock in this date because we're certain the committee is planning something fantastic.
The Wolfe Brothers are on a massive 'Startin' Something' tour around the country, which sees them on the road until December. They head to the Central West this month, performing at the Parkes Leagues Club on Friday, August 12 and the Dubbo RSL Club on Saturday, August 13 - both shows featuring special guest and Parkes country music artist Raechel Whitchurch.
The Parkes Jockey Club is hosting a Pink Races at the Parkes Racecourse to support the McGrath Foundation. Entry to the races will be a donation to the McGrath Foundation. Highlights of the day include: Charity auction of a Glenn McGrath signed cap, pink Fashions on the Field, free kids jumping castle, Muscle Car display, markets and more! Gates open from 12pm.
The Northparkes Mines Frontline Charity Ball will be a black tie event at the Parkes Leagues Club, fundraising for and celebrating the emergency services and frontline workers. The evening will consist of a three course meal, music and auctions. Tickets are on sale and selling fast at 123tix.com.au/events/33778/frontline-services-ball
Our agricultural shows are back after a two-year absence because of COVID. The dates for our four shows in the shire are: Tullamore Show - Friday and Saturday, August 12-13, Trundle Show - Tuesday and Wednesday, August 16-17, Peak Hill Show - Tuesday and Wednesday, August 23-24, and Parkes Show - Monday to Wednesday, August 29-31.
Cowra's Heritage Pavilion will host the mental health and suicide awareness event on Saturday August 13. Special guests, auctions and fantastic prizes will be won during the evening. Tickets include three courses and live music, with more exciting details to be released soon. Tickets are available by using the link https:events.humatix.com/inaugural-black-tie-event
The Gooloogong Recreation Park Markets will be making a return from 9am to 1pm on August 14.
Head on down to Grenfell Art Gallery to explore and exhibit by Sharon Field. the exhibit looks at the fragility of the natural world and our impact on the animals and plants around us. The titles of the works have been drawn from poems or the works of Shakespeare. They find that the lyricism of wordsmiths adds a precious dimension to the visual work. Until September 7.
With the release of In Real Life, the first single from his much-anticipated upcoming country album, Colin Buchanan is hitting the road with his band for this special series of unforgettable shows. You're invited to take a unique and special journey through the stories the characters and the places that have inspired one of Australia's most successful and respected country songwriters. With a storied career spanning more than three decades Buchanan has released over 40 albums, had four ARIA award nominations, won three APRA Music Awards and nine Golden Guitar awards. Saturday, August 13, Malachi Gilmore Hall, 7pm. Tickets: $15 - $25 + booking fee.
Walk n Talk for Life creates a positive, proactive environment to encourage mental wellness and provide support for those who are struggling, all while going for a stroll. Everyone welcome. Get a free yellow t-shirt and talk with your local peers. Free, no registration required. The next event in Oberon will be on August 13. Future events will be October 8 and December 10.
Come and enjoy all the events at the 62nd Burraga Sheep Show and Country Fair at 60 Edgar Hanrahan Drive, Burraga, from 9am, with the speeches and official presentations at 2pm. Continue on to the Show Dance at the Burraga Hall, 7.30pm - midnight. Saturday, August 20.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month, the Mudgee CWA Day Branch host their meetings. Upcoming dates: September 2, October 7, November 4, December 2. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
The Wildflowers Festival will be held in Mudgee on October 29. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au.
