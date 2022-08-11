This is a great introduction to Bathurst. If you're short on time or want to get to know the city and plan where to spend more time, this is a great way to do it. Bathurst is Australia's oldest inland European settlement. With its rich and fascinating, yet sometimes tragic history, you'll learn about life in early Bathurst from 1815. There will be an excellent mix of preserved Victorian and Federation architecture to admire. Be intrigued with the history; from workers cottages made from local bricks dating back to the 1830's to grand 3-storey homes. Tour Highlights include: Mount Panorama racing circuit (1938); Wahluu cultural area; Australia's oldest inland church (1835); Crago Mill (1906); Milltown area, mills, police station and residences; Ribbon Gang Lane (1830's); Carillon (1933); Courthouse (1882). Meet at the Bathurst Visitors Information Centre, 1 Kendall Avenue, or pick up from your accommodation by prior arrangement. Cost is $59, Fridays, 9.30am.

