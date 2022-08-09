Unplanned power outages impacting two Dubbo locations

Over a thousand residents are currently affected by two separate unplanned power outages in Dubbo.
According to Essential Energy crews are investigating the cause of the outages, which remain unknown.
As of 6pm on Thursday afternoon 1021 customers in East Dubbo were without power, while 17 were in darkness in the Dubbo CBD.
The outage at the CBD is believed to have started around 1.30pm on Tuesday.
More to come.
