Dubbo Cycling Club junior lands in Tel Aviv for World Championships

Bathurst local Tyler Puzicha has been cycling since she was two and now she's ready to take on the world.
The HSC student and sprint sensation already has two Oceanic titles and two national titles under her belt, and now she's in Tel Aviv, Israel, gearing up to represent Australia at the Junior World Track Championships in just a fortnight.
Advertisement
"I'm excited to go over there, meet new people and learn a lot while riding and racing them and have some fun," she told NSWcycling.com.
"This is my last year in juniors, so it's a great opportunity to experience the world stage before we get into seniors and elites. It's a good development opportunity."
Ms Puzicha's selection for the national squad is the culmination of years of training through the Dubbo Cycling Club. In the lead up to the world championships she has also been making "taxing" 3:30am journeys to Sydney to train under NSW Institute of Sport sprint coach and 2002 World Sprint Champion Sean Eadie.
"Tyler deserves all that is coming for her, she has done all the work that has been asked of her and taken no shortcuts, with a huge commitment from her family and the support from the Dubbo Cycle Club, she now has an opportunity to realise a dream," said Dubbo Cycling Club coach, Gus Dawson.
"Tyler is the first pure women's sprinter to come from the Dubbo Cycle Club in quite some time and I am confident that Tyler is going to make a great account of herself."
Ms Puzicha is the sixth Dubbo Cycling Club member to have been selected to represent Australia at the junior world titles where racers compete for the gold medal and distinctive rainbow jersey which the reigning world champion can wear until the following year's championship.
"The club will be sitting on the edge of our seats when it comes time to compete in Israel. It sets a very high standard which the club is truly proud to say it has played a part in her development as a representative of Australian Cycling," said Dubbo Cycle Club President, Ben O'Brien.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.