Expensive petrol prices have arrived in Dubbo, with motorists told to fill up before it climbs even higher.
Dubbo's Unleaded 91 prices have finally soared above 190 cents.
According to the NRMA app, the most expensive Unleaded 91 fuel was found at Ampol Talmac Dubbo for 193.9 cents.
The cheapest petrol could be found at Coles Express for 185.9 cents.
Ampol Talmac Dubbo currently has the most expensive fuel in the Dubbo region. Picture by BELINDA SOOLE
Prices at other petrol stations around the region were all above the 190 cent price. The prices on October 13 include:
Coles Express Gilgandra is charging 187.9 cents while Independent Gilgandra is after 189.9 cents.
Both Caltex Trangie and BP Narromine are asking for 189.9 cents.
Unleaded petrol prices in the Mid Western region soar above the 200 cent mark once more, but Independent Mudgee was selling their petrol for 199.9 cents.
If you can't afford the petrol at Mudgee, stopping at Kandos is the best way to go, the Independent charging 179.9 and Ultra Kandos charging 177.9 cents.
Gulgong Independents prices have risen to 192.9 cents and Lowes Gulgon is sitting at 189.9 cents.
Orange North EG Ampol is selling their unleaded 91 petrol for 181.9 cents.
If you want to save money, the best place to fill up in the Central West is at Ultra Kandos who are selling their unleaded for just 157.9 cents.
BP Capertee is charging 191.9 cents, while United Lidsdale is sat at 179.9 cents.
Coles Express South Bowenfels has the most expensive fuel in Lithgow, charging 183.9 cents.
The cheapest place to fill up if you are travelling over the mountains is at the BP in Katoomba for 183.9 cents.
Average regular unleaded prices in Sydney range between 175.9 and 179.9 cents, with an average price of 178.9 cents per litre.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
