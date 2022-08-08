Dubbo's petrol stations have consistently delivered some of the more expensive fuel prices in the state over the past month.
This is according to the NRMA's rankings, which lists the weekly average unleaded petrol and diesel prices for 57 locations in NSW and Canberra from cheapest to most expensive.
According to the NRMA app, the most expensive Unleaded 91 fuel was found at BP Dubbo West for 200.9 cents followed by Ampol Talmac Dubbo on 200.4 cents.
Prices at other petrol stations around the region were slightly cheaper on 199 or 198 cents. The prices on August, 8 include:
The cheapest Unleaded 91 fuel can be found at Shell Brocklehurst for 189.9 cents or Wellington at Metro Petroleum Wellington for 192.9. In Dubbo it can be found at Mobil Dubbo on Hawthorn street for 198.7 cents.
The average regular unleaded price fell 11.6 cents per litre last week in Sydney and experts say it should fall to 165 cents per litre over the next three to five days.
Whether Dubbo follows suit is yet to be seen.
Average regular unleaded prices in Sydney range between 219 cents per litre (at the high point of the current cycle) and 165 cents per litre (at the low point of the cycle).
The average price ranges for E10, Premium 95 and Premium 98 should be as follows:
Sydney's current average diesel price is 211.9 cents per litre, down 7.5 cents per litre this past week.
The current average LPG price in Sydney is 100.8 cents per litre, down 0.5 cents this past week.
