It's time to fill up as Dubbo's Unleaded petrol prices have decreased by more than four cents this past week.
According to the NRMA app, the most expensive Unleaded 91 fuel was found at Ampol Talmac Dubbo for 185.9 cents followed by Coles Express Dubbo on the corner of Fitzroy Street for 183.9 cents.
Advertisement
The cheapest petrol could be found at United Dubbo East 182.7 cents.
Prices at other petrol stations around the region were all around the 183 cents mark. The prices on August, 31 include:
Unleaded petrol prices in the Mid Western region have risen more than 10 cents on previous weeks.
Ampol Woolworths Mudgee is charging 199.9 cents while Ampol Mudgee is five cents cheaper on 194.5 cents.
READ MORE:
If you are driving out towards Parkes and want to stop at Peak Hill for petrol, the best place to stop is at Shell, with their petrol price sitting at 176.7 cents.
Gilgandra's fuel prices are just below Dubbo, with the Unleaded 91 price at Coles Express Gilgandra sitting at 181.9 cents.
The Independent Gilgandra is selling their fuel for 180.9 and the cheapest can be found at BP Gilgandra for 179.9 cents.
If you are looking for cheaper petrol around the Central West, you will find it at United Lidsdale for 171.7 cents per litre.
Caltex Wallerawang is also offering cheap fuel for 172.9 cents.
Lithgow's fuel prices have steadily risen over the past week with Enhance Lithgow charging 185.9 cents.
If you are traveling over the mountains this week and heading towards Sydney it is recommended that you fill up before reaching Meadlow Bath and Lawson, with prices as high as 191.9 cents per litre.
Average regular unleaded prices in Sydney range between 171.7 and 181.9 cents, with an average price of 176.7 cents per litre, which is between 10 to 20 cents cheaper than regional towns in the Central and Mid West regions.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.