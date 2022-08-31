Daily Liberal

The cheapest and most expensive fuel prices in the Dubbo region

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated August 31 2022 - 2:14am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coles Express petrol station. Picture by Belinda Soole

It's time to fill up as Dubbo's Unleaded petrol prices have decreased by more than four cents this past week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.