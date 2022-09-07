Dubbo's Unleaded petrol prices have increased by more than two cents this past week as the start of September rolled around.
According to the NRMA app, the most expensive Unleaded 91 fuel was found at Coles Express Dubbo on Whylandra and Victoria Street for 187.9 cents followed by BP Dubbo West for 185.9 cents.
Advertisement
The cheapest petrol could be found in Wellington at Metro Petroleum for 177.9 cents. It was the only petrol station selling its fuel in the 170 cent range.
Prices at other petrol stations around the region ranged between 181 and 185 cents. The prices on September, 7 include:
Unleaded petrol prices in the Mid Western region rose more than 10 cents at the end of August and prices have stayed the same coming into the start of September.
Ampol Woolworths Mudgee has gone down one cent, charging 198.9 cents, BP Mudgee is charging 197.9 cents and Shell Mudgee is the cheapest on 191.9 cents.
READ MORE:
If you are driving out towards Parkes and need petrol, the best place to stop is at Shell, with Unleaded sitting at 177.9 cents.
Gilgandra's fuel prices are similar to Dubbo, with the Unleaded 91 price at Coles Express Gilgandra sitting at 182.9 cents.
If you are looking for cheaper petrol around the Central West, you will find it at United Lidsdale for 171.7 cents per litre.
Lithgow's fuel prices have dropped 16 cents over the past week. Enhance Lithgow while charging 185.9 cents on August 31, is now charging 169.9 cents.
Lithgow's 7-Eleven stocks the cheapest Unleaded, charging just 167.7 cents.
If you are traveling over the mountains this week and heading towards Sydney it is recommended you fill up.
With a 30 cent price drop over the last week, Caltex Woolworths Katoomba is charging just 162.9 cents, with Wentworth Falls and Medlow Bath following.
Average regular unleaded prices in Sydney range between 164.7 and 168.9 cents, with an average price of 166.9 cents per litre, which is around 10 cents cheaper than regional towns in the Central and Mid West regions and on par with the Blue Mountains.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.