Dubbo's Unleaded petrol prices have decreased a solid six cents this past week as the middle of September rolled around.
According to the NRMA app, the most expensive Unleaded 91 fuel was found at Caltex Woolworths and Coles Express Dubbo on Fitzroy Street for 181.9 cents.
The cheapest petrol could be found at Shell Wellington and United Petroleum Dubbo for 179.9 cents. They were the only petrol stations selling its fuel in the 170 cent range.
Prices at other petrol stations around the region ranged between 181 and 185 cents. The prices on September, 15 include:
Unleaded petrol prices in the Mid Western region rose another nine cents this week. This is over 53 cents more than the average cost of fuel in Sydney.
Coles Express Mudgee sky rocketed to 207.9 cents, while Indpendent Mudgee and Ampol Woolworths Mudgee are both 10 cents cheaper on 197.9 cents.
The cheapest petrol will be found at BP Mudgee on 196.9 cents.
If you can't afford the petrol at Mudgee, stopping at Gulgong might be the way to go with the Independent Gulgong charging 179.9 cents.
If you are driving out towards Parkes and need petrol, the best place to stop is at Shell, with Unleaded sitting at 174.9 cents.
Gilgandra's fuel prices is just a bit cheaper then Dubbo, with the Unleaded 91 price at BP Gilgandra sitting at 179.9 cents.
If you are making a visit to Orange, you can fill up at nearly all the petrol stations for 179.9 cents.
If you are looking for cheaper petrol around the Central West, you will find it at United Lidsdale for 169.7 cents per litre.
Lithgow's fuel prices have dropped again, with Coles Express South Bowenfels charging 173.9 cents.
Caltex Woolworths Lithgow and BP Lithgow are both charging 169.9 cents.
If you are traveling over the mountains this weekend and heading towards Sydney it is recommended you fill up.
With another 30 cent price drop over the last week, BP Katoomba is charging 161.9 cents while the 7-Eleven in Blaxland is only charging 155.9 cents.
Average regular unleaded prices in Sydney range between 152.9 and 157.9 cents, with an average price of 154.4 cents per litre, which is around 30 cents cheaper than regional towns in the Central and Mid West regions.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport.
