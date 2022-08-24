Dubbo's Unleaded petrol prices have slightly decreased once again this past week, dropping by another two cents compared to the previous week.
According to the NRMA app, the most expensive Unleaded 91 fuel was found once again at BP Dubbo West for 190.9 cents followed by Coles Express Dubbo on 189.9 cents.
The cheapest petrol could be found at Mobil Dubbo on Hawthorn Street for 184.2 cents or United Petrolium Dubbo on Fitzroy and Cobra Street for 184.5 cents.
Prices at other petrol stations around the region were slightly cheaper then the 189.9 cents mark. The prices on August, 22 include:
Unleaded petrol prices in the Mid Western region track on par with Dubbo's prices, but if you are looking for the cheapest fuel and are driving near Gulgong, it is recommended to stop and fill up.
Lowes Gulgong, as of August 22, is selling Unleaded 91 for 178.9 cents.
If you need to drive to Mudgee and are looking for cheap fuel, it might be hard to find, with prices sitting above average.
As of August 22, Shell Mudgee is charging 189.9 cents.
If you are looking for cheaper petrol around the Central West, you will find it at Capertee for 169.9 cents per litre.
The cheapest fuel in Lithgow is at Caltex Woolworths where they are charging 169.7 cents.
Lithgow's petrol prices range between 169.7 and 173.9 cents, while you can find Parke's prices ranging from a top of 187.9 and a low of 176.7 cents.
If you are traveling over the mountains this week and heading towards Sydney it is recommended that you fill up before reaching Blaxland and Katoomba, with prices as high as 196.9 cents per litre.
Average regular unleaded prices in Sydney range between 159.9 and 195.9 cents, with an average price of 176cents per litre, which is 10 cents cheaper than regional towns in the Central and Mid West regions.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
