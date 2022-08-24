Daily Liberal

The cheapest and most expensive fuel prices in the Dubbo region

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated August 24 2022 - 1:52am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BP Dubbo West had some of the most expensive Unleaded 91 prices in the region. Picture: Amy McIntyre

Dubbo's Unleaded petrol prices have slightly decreased once again this past week, dropping by another two cents compared to the previous week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.