'Great hockey in sunshine and rain': Under 11s hockey carnival wraps up in Dubbo

Even rain couldn't dampen the "fun, friendly and sportsmanlike" mood at Pioneer Park this weekend where the Dubbo Hockey Association was hosting the last Under 11s Western Conference Carnival for the year.
"With fun, smiles and enjoyment the main focus of the day, the outcome was great hockey being played in the sunshine and the rain,'' said Glenn Johnstone, Regional Coaching Coordinator for Hockey NSW in the Western Region.
Advertisement
17 boys and girls teams from around the Central West region - including teams from Dubbo, Parkes, Orange, Bathurst, Molong and Mudgee - took part in the non-competitive tournament on Sunday, which is aimed at the development of hockey skills, understanding of positional play, having fun and forming new friendships.
"Thank you to all the athletes, coaches, managers and umpires for allowing the games to be played in such great spirit and with great sportsmanship, the athletes and umpires development over the day was amazing," said Mr Johnstone.
"A big thank you and congratulations to all the Dubbo Hockey executives and volunteers for hosting a great carnival, the day was run perfectly."
Dubbo Hockey Association said the local teams "demonstrated sportsmanship, friendship and good hockey skills in all their games" and thanked the local hockey community for donating their time to make sure the day ran smoothly; "the efforts of everybody was outstanding".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.