Daily Liberal

Zinc phosphate mice baits should be twice as strong: CSIRO study

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated August 7 2022 - 3:19am, first published August 6 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Double dose: CSIRO says mice baits should be twice as strong

THE strength of mice baits should be doubled to ensure the vermin are consuming a lethal dose, a new study by the CSIRO has found.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.