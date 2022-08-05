A new Rural Fire Service rescue helicopter fitted with the latest technology is now based in the Dubbo hangar of the Royal Doctor Flying Service to respond to emergencies across western NSW.
It is fully equipped to map fires and floods and search for missing people in the thickness of forests or rescue airborne those trapped in disaster zones.
Time is of the essence in rescue and emergency responses and having a helicopter based in the centre of the state's western region will enhance the capabilities of responders, within an hour at least, Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said.
"Having it based here is a great credit that we're capable of hosting a rescue aircraft. This aircraft can quickly report to incident management teams or send reports to other resources in the region and get on top of emergencies," Mr Saunders said.
Emergency services and resilience minister Steph Cooke, joined by Mr Saunders and Rural Fire Service commissioner Rob Rogers at the unveiling event, said the helicopter is "an asset that can quickly respond to any type of emergencies and as quickly as possible."
The NSW government spent $6 million to fulfill its commitment to improving the region's capability to respond to emergencies during bushfires, and search and rescue.
"We are glad to be able to provide a base that will strengthen the aerial capabilities for all emergency services, seven days a week, all year round, " Mr Rogers said.
Aviation rescue officer Dan Van Keimpem is already impressed checking out the systems as he showed his guests the functions of the technologies he would be operating as a crew member.
"It will have a massive impact on our service delivery and the continuity of emergency services with the RFS. For finding missing people, we can be airborne in under 15 minutes and have the camera on, start scanning at night before the first responders even get there," Mr Keimpem said.
Mr Keimpem was among the rescue crew in the floods on the northern coast, including the recent floods at Cessnock in the Hunter Valley.
They responded to calls from residents trapped in rising floodwater, one was a young lady trapped on the roof of her house.
"It's an absolute challenge and you're faced with obstacles such as flying debris, powerlines, fallen trees and antennae on roofs. It's always a critical mission we've got to play it safe," he said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
