Daily Liberal

A fully-equipped rescue helicopter is now based in Dubbo to quickly respond to emergencies

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated August 8 2022 - 1:30am, first published August 5 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo MP and minister for agriculture and western NSW Dugald Saunders with emergency and resilience minister Steph Cooke unveiling the new Rural Fire Service rescue helicopter now based at Dubbo. Picture: Amy McIntyre

A new Rural Fire Service rescue helicopter fitted with the latest technology is now based in the Dubbo hangar of the Royal Doctor Flying Service to respond to emergencies across western NSW.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.