Daily Liberal
Have Your Say

"Rigid and closed minded": Restrictions push limo company out of Dubbo

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated August 5 2022 - 5:52am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'A GAP IN THE MARKET': Owner of Central West Limousines, Shane Clews, and his wife with two of their Chrysler stretch limos. Picture: Supplied.

Dubbo's only registered limo hire company - Central West Limousines - says a lack of cooperation from the local council is forcing them to pack up and leave for Tamworth.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist- Inner West Review

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.