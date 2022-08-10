We reached out to a number of school's around Dubbo and issued a creative writing and drawing challenge to some of the students. This time we asked students at Dubbo South Primary School to tell us about what makes them happy and what their favourite things are to do around Dubbo.
Thank you to all the students who participated. We will reach out to other schools with more questions soon.
In Dubbo I like to: Go to the river.
- Abel
In Dubbo I like to: Go to the Dubbo Pool.
- Sullivan
In Dubbo I like to: Go to the Dubbo Show.
- Cleo
In Dubbo I like to: Go to the Zoo.
- Arabella
In Dubbo I like to: Go to the Japanese Gardens.
- Rachel
- Izabella
- Matilda
- Pancho
- Lyla
- Faith
I like to spend time with my dad because I don't really spend time with him. It makes me happy because I love him.
- Charlee
My lovely friends make me happy because they cheer me up when I'm sad. League tag makes me happy because my coaches are really kind and my team sticks up for me.
- Clover
Going to school makes me happy because I see my friends and my teacher helps me learn and now I'm very good. My family makes me happy because they give me food and looks after me. That's why I love them.
- Claudette
The thing that makes me happy is drawing the Titanic and playing Titanic with my friends at school. My second favourite thing is doing things I like to do. I love books and my favourite one is Dingo because it tells you facts about Dingos.
- Hudson
My dog Cooper is so cute. He makes me happy because he protects me. My friend Paige makes me happy because she includes me in her games that are lots of fun.
- Eddie
What makes me happy is my dance teacher because we are learning a new dance. First you put your hand on your chest then you pretend you're holding a shovel and dig. Also you pretend you have seeds and put them in the ground.
- Sophie
I like gardening because it is lovely and happy at the same time. It makes me happy looking at the garden and picking pretty flowers.
- Indie
I like to paint because it makes me happy. I enjoy it. My sister paints with me. When I paint I feel good.
- Angus
I like Monopoly. It makes me happy because I always win. Monopoly is my favourite board game. Mum, Dad and Belle plays too so they can win too. I go easy on Belle when she plays Monopoly.
- Nate
When I read books it makes me happy because it's relaxing and peaceful. I read funny books. I read my books inside with a lamp on. When I see mother nature it makes me happy because I see different coloured leaves. It is interesting to see the different shapes of the trees.
- Chase
