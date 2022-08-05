Magistrate warns young man to 'grow up and take some responsibility'

A Narromine man caught driving while on a nine month ban has been warned he needs to "grow up and take some responsibility".
Liam James Truscott, 23, fronted Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday where Magistrate Mal Macpherson explained he'll end up in jail if he continues to offend.
Advertisement
"At some stage you're going to have to grow up and take some responsibility," he told Truscott.
According to court documents Truscott was stopped by police for a random breath test on Minore Road in Dubbo about 12.30pm on June 3 this year.
Truscott produced his digital drivers licence when he told officers "oh I'm disqualified'.
Checks on Truscott's licence revealed his licence had been disqualified until August 2022.
Further inquiries revealed Truscott was stopped and charged with driving while suspended in November 2021 where he was disqualified for three months. He was caught again for driving with illicit drugs present in his system, where in February he was banned from driving for a further six months.
In Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday Truscott pleaded guilty to a second offence of driving while disqualified.
Defence lawyer Bill Dickens told the court Truscott had been kicked out of his home in Narromine in relation to issues with his drug use, and was living in his car at the time he was picked up by police.
Mr Dickens said his client had occasional work as a painter, but now had stable accommodation and the car was parked in the backyard.
Magistrate Macpherson said while he understood the circumstances, he warned Truscott that he'll likely end up in jail if he isn't careful.
Truscott was convicted and sentenced to a nine month community corrections order and disqualified from driving for six months.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.