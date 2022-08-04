A 59-year-old woman has been found safe and well after her vehicle was swept into a flooded causeway near Mudgee overnight.
On the back of a deluge of rain across the region, about 6.30ppm on Thursday emergency services were called to Macdonalds Creek near Lower Pimbong Road - about 15km north-west of Mudgee - after reports a vehicle had been swept into a causeway by floodwaters.
Orana-Mid Western police district officers, assisted by Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW SES, began a search and rescue operation and located a vehicle submerged in the waterway.
Following extensive inquiries, police were notified a 59-year-old woman sought assistance at a nearby property in Piambong.
She was taken to Mudgee Hospital for assessment.
