Trade assistant caught drunk behind the wheel three times the limit

A Dubbo trade assistant who was caught behind the wheel while three times the limit has fronted court.
Kerrod Ricky Forrest, 32, represented himself in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving.
Police were patrolling Dubbo when they spotted a black Holden Captiva driving along Cobbora Road at 1.25am on May 29 this year.
According to police, Forrest was spotted weaving within its lane a number of times when officers pulled him over.
After producing his licence, officers said they immediately smelt intoxicating liquor coming from the vehicle.
Following a positive roadside breath test for alcohol Forrest was arrested and taken back to Dubbo police station where he returned a reading of 0.160.
His licence was immediately suspended.
According to court documents, Forrest had been charged with high range drink driving almost 12 years ago.
After handing up material, Magistrate Mal Macpherson recognised he had since completed the traffic offenders program, and there was "a lot of support" in his favour.
However Magistrate Macpherson said given the high reading he had no other alternative than to convict.
Forrest was fined $550, disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to install an interlock device for 24 months.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
