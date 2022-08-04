Daily Liberal
Court

Kerrod Ricky Forrest fronts court for high range drink driving in Dubbo

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated August 4 2022 - 6:35am, first published 5:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trade assistant caught drunk behind the wheel three times the limit

A Dubbo trade assistant who was caught behind the wheel while three times the limit has fronted court.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.