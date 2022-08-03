After a busy month for cyclists around the world following the Commonwealth Games and Tour de France, it was seemingly the perfect time for the Western junior road titles to be held.
Riders from Dubbo, Mudgee, Orange and Bathurst were all well represented at the event which gave junior cyclists the chance to contest their respective road titles.
While they were a hint of rivalry between some of the riders, the event was a fantastic way to form new friendships with people from different clubs.
Dubbo Cycle Club had riders compete in a range of different races, with some producing fantastic results.
Being held in Bathurst, Dubbo rider Tommy Tanswell finished second in the under 9s time trial, criterium and road race as did Scarlett Weeks (under 13 girls) and Sid Pickering (under 13s boys).
Not to be outdone, Cooper Farr finished third in the time trial and criterium before backing it up with a second-place finish in the road race for his age category.
William Tanswell and Robbie Lennox finished fourth and fifth respectively in the three under 13 boys races while William Weeks (under 11 boys) finished fifth in all three of his own races.
Riders got to race across the top of Mount Panorama, in a meeting which has been described as a massive success.
A Dubbo Open is being planned to run in October this year while racing will resume on Saturday at the Dubbo Regional Cycling Facility.
