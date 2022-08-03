Daily Liberal
Home/What's on Dubbo
Things to Do

What's on and things to do around the Central West region and byond

Updated August 4 2022 - 4:48am, first published August 3 2022 - 6:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Get out and try your hand at disc gold this weekend

DUBBO

Disc golf

Play a round

Disc golf is played use a flying disc or frisbee, instead of a ball and clubs. Dubbo Disc Golf and Central West Disc Golf Clubs are hosting six sanctioned tournaments in 2022 as part of the inaugural Western NSW Disc Golf Tour. The third stop on the tour is the Women's Global Event (WGE) to be held in Dubbo. The tournament will consist of two rounds on a modified layout. Men and women can compete. Players need to be a member of Australian Disc Golf which is free, at www.australiandiscgolf.com/join. Sunday, AUgust 7. 8.30am to 4pm. Sandy Beach reserve. $50. Phone Brett Chalmers 0403 412 374.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.