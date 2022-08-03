Dubbo will host a bevy of golf's rising stars in the final NSW Men's Open qualifying round happening here on January 8 to 10 next year.
Dubbo Golf Club, which hosted earlier events is readying the fairways and clubhouse expecting a large crowd of upcoming contenders and their supporters.
It will be an amazing local sporting event to witness which will "say a lot about Dubbo as a place for regional tournaments such as the Western Open," Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said.
Western Open is the last final chance for both amateurs and professional golfers to enter the final leg of the qualifying round for the NSW Men's Open next year.
Mr Saunders said the city has hosted the qualifiers for the NSW Women's Open in 2020 when some of the top women golfers came to play and accumulate winning points as well as elevate from their current golf level.
"Last November we saw an amazing finish as Daniel Gale fended off a number of challengers to win by a stroke from the extremely talented Grace Kim, " Mr Saunders said.
But for amateurs to go up their level, the qualifying event in Dubbo is their "final last chance to qualify and put their best foot forward, as we've seen in our best players," Mr Saunder said.
Club board director Deb Murray said hosting the qualifying series for the third time is a "big deal for the club and local players and members because we always attract a big crowd."
"We're very much excited to host this incredible event that attracts both golfers and non-golfers with lots of people coming over her for the course of the event.
"It's bringing a lot of people into our club, into Dubbo and staying over days...we're hoping to have good weather in January."
Mr Saunders said the golfing event is among the sporting events bringing in a lot of economic benefits for the city that is becoming more known as a host city.
"It generates a lot of opportunity for our restaurants, bars, and clubs as people come to our town when we host events like this that's why we're encouraging everyone to bring family and friends for we've got lots of offerings in Dubbo," Mr Saunders said.
The Western Open in Dubbo is a six-tournament series held across the state with winners sharing in $300,000 prize money.
The purse in Dubbo is $50,000 for professional qualifiers while the top three places either professional or amateurs will secure the chance to play at the start of the 2023 NSW Open.
Before the final qualifying golfers come to Dubbo, others will be taking their challengers at the NSW Regional Open series at the Murray Open on 5-7 September this year, Tweed Open from 21-23 September, Muswellbrook Open from 26-28 September, Queanbeyan Open on 2-4 November, and South coast Open on 12-14 December.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
