Some of the country's best golfers will be coming to Dubbo for the final qualifier to the 2023 NSW Golf Men's Open

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated August 3 2022 - 11:49pm, first published 11:00pm
Dubbo will host a bevy of golf's rising stars in the final NSW Men's Open qualifying round happening here on January 8 to 10 next year.

