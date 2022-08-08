Daily Liberal

Disability advocacy groups throw support behind Dubbo Regional Council's latest motion

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated August 8 2022 - 6:37am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Disability Advocacy NSW regional manager Western/Far West, Eveleen May. Picture: Supplied

After months of public backlash, it seems like Dubbo Regional Council has listened to the community, and when September rolls around, people living with a disability will finally have a voice on council.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.