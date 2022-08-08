While the call for a referendum to enshrine an Indigenous voice in the constitution is taking shape in Canberra, the NSW aboriginal affairs minister Ben Franklin has assured the Perrottet government is "genuinely and sincerely" supporting it.
Visiting Dubbo on Tuesday to unveil the first Wiradjuri Cultural Centre at Elizabeth Park, Mr Franklin said the state government has clearly taken important steps to demonstrate it is backing the proposed referendum when it agreed last month to permanently perch the Aboriginal flag on Sydney Harbour Bridge.
"Obviously it is a federally-led process but the NSW government has made it very clear that we were placing the Aboriginal people at the heart of all we do," Mr Franklin said.
"It was a strong message putting the Aboriginal flag on the harbour bridge. We have established the First Nations Cultural Centre at the heart of Sydney CBD at the site of the Old Government House, the site of the first contact [between Aboriginal people and First Fleet].
"Today, we're here for a new cultural centre that we've developed in genuine collaboration with the Aboriginal people to determine what was needed most and how to drive programs and projects that will genuinely close the gap."
But while the state government has thrown its support behind a voice referendum, Mr Franklin said the Perrottet government will await "details as they come along" but in principle, it will support the "federal process".
"We've just heard about the referendum questions on the weekend...it is pre-emptive to see what happens a the federal sphere.
"We work incredibly close with a coalition of Aboriginal communities to drive those very important 17 measures in the closing the gap [report].
He said the level of investments has been unprecedented to implement closing the gap measures targeted to improve the lives of Indigenous Australians in health, housing, education, justice, safety and employment among others.
"We passionately and strongly believe in ensuring the voices of Aboriginal people across the state are heard very clearly at all levels of power in the state," Mr Franklin said.
Speaking on behalf of the Wiradjuri community in Dubbo, Pam Wells, a Dubbo councilor, said they are now looking forward to the next positive steps in parliament and will gather 'collaborative efforts to take it forward through the channels to ensure that our voices are heard".
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said having Ms Wells elected as councilor in his electorate "speaks volumes about the way people value the importance of the local Indigenous community".
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
