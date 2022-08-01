Daily Liberal

Joseph and Jones team combines with Quayde Krogh to win Forbes Cup with One Aye

By Colin Hodges
Updated August 1 2022 - 1:37am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Trained by the sister of five shearers, part-owned by an orphan who left school at 14 to become a jackaroo and later made his fortune as a nightclub owner and futures trader, and ridden by a young jockey formerly from Queensland, the four-year-old mare One Aye won the $50,000 Bankstown Sports Club Forbes Cup in an exciting finish on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.