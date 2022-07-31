Daily Liberal
Our History

The biggest gold heist in Australia: 160 years since Escort Rock hold up by bushrangers Frank Gardiner, Ben Hall

By Judy Smith
Updated July 31 2022 - 6:10am, first published 6:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOLD UP: Stage coach hold-up, Eugowra Rocks, a painting by Patrick W Marony (1894), who has been described as "the leading artist of Orange" for his bushranger paintings. .

This year marks 160 years since the largest gold heist in Australia when bushrangers set up a blockade on the Escort Way between Orange and Eugowra in NSW's Central West.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.