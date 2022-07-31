Dubbo Cycle Club's brilliant 2022 has continued after several riders travelled to Sydney to compete in the Dooley's Junior Tour.
With 165 entries for the event, the Dooley's Junior Tour boasted the biggest field of junior cyclists in 2022 so far.
Emily Hines and Isabelle Russell both managed to finish fourth during the four-stage race, with all age categories racing the format consisting of kermese, handicap road race, mass start road race and individual time trial.
The pair's results were even more impressive considering it is the first year for the club in the event.
Cooper Farr in just his second year riding showed signs of a bright future even though he is younger than most in his category.
Scarlett, William and Harry Weeks were all brilliant in their categories with Harry racing against cyclists who have been in the sport for almost 10 years.
Kurt Eather made his presence felt at the Dubbo Regional Cycling facility a few weeks ago after taking out the A Grade race.
One of the best riders in the region, Eather took the win ahead of Jason Farr and Tim Hines.
Ben O'Brien was too good in B Grade, taking victory ahead of Tim Howett and John Curley.
Emily Hines' impressive form continued with her winning C Grade while Harry Weeks won D Grade.
