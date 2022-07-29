A weekend of nostalgic rock and swing music in Dubbo

Fans of Rock 'n' Roll as well as the golden era of swing will have a chance to enjoy live performances in town this weekend.
The award-winning and internationally loved cover band The Williams Brothers will be performing in Dubbo on Saturday, July 30.
The trio will be performing number one hits by Elvis, The Beatles, The Bee Gees, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Australia's Johnny O'Keefe and more.
Brothers Andrew, Darren and Warren Williams Jr. are the sons of one of Australia's leading Rock 'n' Roll pioneers, Warren Williams.
"The show is a collection of the greatest songs by the biggest stars of the 50's and 60's," Warren WIlliam Jr. said. "We just love playing this music and watching audiences get up on their feet and have a ball."
The Williams Brothers will also be accompanied by The Shy Guys band on tour.
On Sunday, July 31, Swing music from the 1940s will take over. John Morrison's Swing City featuring 15 musicians and singers, including Gregg Arthur and Jackie Cooper, will be performing along with Sydney's renowned instrumental jazz soloists.
Swing City is well-known for playing the opening fanfare for the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney.
Musical Director, John Morrison is Australia's most famous jazz drummers and band leader. The concert will be performing the music of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Harry James, Benny Goodman among others.
Both shows will be held at Dubbo's Regional Theatre and Convention Centre.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
