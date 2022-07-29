Reward Seeker, prepared by Michael Mulholland at Dubbo, is one of the better chances among the country trained gallopers nominated for Sunday's Forbes Cup.
Forbes Jockey Club was chosen to host one of the qualifiers for the $2 million Big Dance Final at Royal Randwick on Melbourne Cup day and the lure of the huge prizemoney will see high-profile trainers from all around the state compete in the 1600m feature.
Mulholland's hope won the Orange Cup and Wellington Cup and finished second to From The Bush in the Forbes Cup last year.
Wild Rocket from the Kylie Kennedy stable at Narromine won the Narromine Cup and was an outstanding fourth in the Country Championships Final at Randwick last year.
Not Negotiating, trained at Wellington by Peter Stanley, won the Mudgee Cup and will line up in Sunday's feature alongside Dubbo-trained hope Notabadidea.
Trained by Clint Lundholm, Notabadidea is also a proven campaigner and was the winner of the Coonabarabran Cup.
Canberra is well represented in Sunday's $50,000 cup, with Matthew Dale represented by last start Narrandera Cup winner Kiptanui while One Aye from the Barbara Joseph and Jones brothers' stable ran second in the Mudgee Cup and recently placed twice at Rosehill and at Randwick.
Nick Olive's entry Ready To Humble is also from the capital and ran second in the Narrandera Cup last week.
Moruya trainer Natalie Jarvis has a big following in Forbes and her hope Tarn's Prince won at Sandown, Melbourne, in March.
Sydney trainers Bjorn Baker, Tracey Bartley and Terry Croft will be represented by Dynamic Impact, McCormack and Straya Pride.
A field of 14 will contest the race which headlines the bumper showcase meeting.
More than 200 visitors from major sponsor Bankstown Sports Club will spend up to three days in Forbes and will be very much involved in the big Cup Calcutta at Club Forbes on Saturday night.
With marquee sites booked out and going on feedback received from around the Central West and beyond, Forbes is set to attract a very big crowd on Sunday.
